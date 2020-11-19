Best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 Deals

Dell’s XPS 13 laptops have always had a place among the best Ultrabooks and left fans hungrily awaiting deals on these devices. The XPS 13 9310, the first XPS 13 to use a Tiger Lake chip, is no exception, and its recent release means that previous models like the XPS 13 9300 will probably be going on sale soon. That’s why, with Black Friday deals season upon us, we’re listing all the best sales we can find on these two laptops in their various configuations.



Best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 (9310) Deals

The Dell XPS 13 9310 is the first XPS 13 laptop to use an 11th gen Intel chip, which means it’s also the first XPS 13 laptop to have Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4 compatibility. That extra power does mean it loses about an hour and a half of battery life compared to its 10th gen predecessor, but that still leaves with about 11 hours of usability. This is a recent machine, so deals are likely to be difficult to come by, but we’ll post any we find below.



The cheapest XPS 13 9300 Deals

If you don’t need to have a top-of-the-line machine, the Dell XPS 19 9300 is still plenty easy to recommend. It’s got the same 1920 x 1200 touchscreen option (or a 4K option) as the 9310, and its Intel Core i7-1065G7 is still likely to be relevant for a few more years. It also beats its Tiger Lake successor on battery life by about an hour and a half, landing at 12:39 hours of life on our benchmarks. And because it’s now been outclassed by the 9310, it’s more likely to have cheaper deals, which we’ll post below.