Back to its lowest-ever price, ASRock’s Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT is now only $429

Sitting between Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 3080 in performance, the Radeon RX 7700 XT from AMD offers performance at a better bang-for-back price ratio than the competition. Yes, it may not perform as well in ray tracing applications, but, for pure rasterization and the ability to play games at reasonable frame rates on a gaming PC, it's certainly a great offer to consider.

Matching its previous lowest-ever price, this ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card, is available from Newegg for $429. Currently, you're making a saving of $20 off the usual retail price. For more detailed information and benchmark performance numbers, you can take a look at our review of the RX 7700 XT to help make an informed decision if you're considering a purchase of this graphics card.

ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT: now $429 at Newegg (was $449)

The ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT comes with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 192-bit memory bus and operates 3456 stream processors with a core clock of 2226MHz and a boost clock of 2584MHz. To connect your displays there are 1 x HDMI 2.1 port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 ports.

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT does offer architectural improvements over the previous generation of 6000-series GPUs, but it is priced higher than say an RX 6700 XT by around $100, are the upgrades worth it? It's a tough choice, but you're also getting newer features like DisplayPort 2.1 and updated AV1 encoding technology.

With the new Super-series 4000 cards from Nvidia becoming available it's hopefully going to encourage pricing to lower on previously released GPUs, but having seen the history of GPU pricing over the last few years - it's not going to change very much.