Back to its lowest-ever price, ASRock’s Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT is now only $429
Matching its previous low
Sitting between Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 3080 in performance, the Radeon RX 7700 XT from AMD offers performance at a better bang-for-back price ratio than the competition. Yes, it may not perform as well in ray tracing applications, but, for pure rasterization and the ability to play games at reasonable frame rates on a gaming PC, it's certainly a great offer to consider.
Matching its previous lowest-ever price, this ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card, is available from Newegg for $429. Currently, you're making a saving of $20 off the usual retail price. For more detailed information and benchmark performance numbers, you can take a look at our review of the RX 7700 XT to help make an informed decision if you're considering a purchase of this graphics card.
ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT: now $429 at Newegg (was $449)
The ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT comes with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 192-bit memory bus and operates 3456 stream processors with a core clock of 2226MHz and a boost clock of 2584MHz. To connect your displays there are 1 x HDMI 2.1 port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 ports.
The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT does offer architectural improvements over the previous generation of 6000-series GPUs, but it is priced higher than say an RX 6700 XT by around $100, are the upgrades worth it? It's a tough choice, but you're also getting newer features like DisplayPort 2.1 and updated AV1 encoding technology.
With the new Super-series 4000 cards from Nvidia becoming available it's hopefully going to encourage pricing to lower on previously released GPUs, but having seen the history of GPU pricing over the last few years - it's not going to change very much.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
-
bourgeoisdudeThe problem with this card is less the competition from NVIDIA and more about the competition from AMD. You can still get the Radeon 6700XT in stock for $329 USD at Newegg and Amazon right now, and the 7700 XT doesn't beat it by much. I'd still stear clear until the prices get lower.Reply
-