AMD confirms Ryzen 7 9800X3D stock will improve soon — chipmaker says more processors are being shipped weekly

One of the best CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, launched over a month ago, but supplies are still scarce. However, AMD expects the supply to improve soon.

“We are working diligently to get as much supply to market as soon as possible, with more processors being shipped every week. We expect availability to get better as shipments ramp throughout the quarter," an AMD representative told Tom's Hardware.

Currently, gamers and enthusiasts are having difficulty finding this chip, which hit the top of Amazon’s top ten best-selling processors about 10 days after it went on sale. It has gotten to the point that some scalpers are selling it for up to $1,000—more than double its $479 launch price. For instance, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in stock at Walmart but costs almost $800. There are also third-party sellers with fake listings offering the chip at a ridiculous price, so always double-check that the store you’re purchasing from has a reputable reputation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Retailer CPU Price / MSRP $480 Amazon Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 Newegg Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 Best Buy Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 B&H Photo Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 Walmart Ryzen 7 9800X3D $541 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479

The 3D V-Cache technology that AMD championed has allowed the company to dominate Intel in the gaming category. Because of this, everyone who wants a monster gaming PC is gunning for this chip, leading to this shortage. Fortunately, it seems that AMD can ramp up its production quickly enough to allow more supply to hit the market, thus satiating the needs of the gaming masses. This is doubly important as we hit the peak of the holiday season when many want to spend time upgrading their systems.

So, if you’re raring to get a new X3D chip in the next few weeks, you should wait a little bit more, as AMD should be able to deliver more processors onto store shelves. However, if you cannot wait any longer, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still widely available, although it might not offer good value if the Ryzen 7 9800X3D gets back in stock so soon.

But if you have an AM4 motherboard and don’t want to spend so much money on a brand-new system, you could instead upgrade your processor to the AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D, which launched this year. This could give you better gaming performance, allowing you to extend the life of your gaming PC a couple more years before needing to upgrade again.