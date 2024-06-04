AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor now only $339

I've seen this processor steadily lowering in price as of late, and with new processor launches on the horizon, there could be more to come, but as it currently stands the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the go-to chip if you want the best gaming CPU in your gaming rig.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is available at Amazon for just $339 at the moment, although It's not the lowest-ever price we've recorded for this CPU, it is one of the lowest prices in recent weeks, making this gaming CPU powerhouse more attainable for a new build.



The Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses AMD's Zen 4 architecture on the AM5 socket platform. This processor uses 8 cores and 16 threads with a base operating speed of 4.2 GHz, and a max boost up to 5.0 GHz. AMD's stacked 3D V-cache design lets this chip pack a whopping 96MB for the L3 cache, helping this processor to perform when used for playing games on your PC. See our review of the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D for more information on this flagship CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $339 at Amazon (was $449)



The fastest CPU you can buy for pure gaming has eight cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache. See our 7800X3D review for more.

For more information on how the Ryzen 7 7800X3D compares to the competition from other AMD CPUs and comparable CPUs from Intel, please take a look at our CPU hierarchy where we list the latest CPUs in an easy-to-view chart and see how they stack up against each other.