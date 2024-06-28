AMD's superb value Ryzen 7 5700X3D drops to all-time low of $192

If budget is a priority when it comes to building a cost-effective gaming rig, then one of the best ways to get the most bang for your buck at the moment is with a superb value gaming CPU like the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D. It's pretty easy to pick up an affordable AM4 motherboard, and the cost of some DDR4 RAM won't set you back much either, so a complete gaming rig can be put together for a reasonable cost.

Hitting its lowest-ever price on Amazon, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is only $192 right now. With Amazon Prime Day just a few weeks away, now could be a good time to start looking at some of the components needed to build a budget gaming PC and bookmark them on Amazon to see if they go on sale.

See our review of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D for more details and testing benchmarks on this CPU. The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is fairly close in performance to the popular 5800X3D, the previous best gaming CPU from the 5000-series generation of processors. The 5700X3D is very similar to the 5800X3D in that it also packs eight cores and 16 threads and has the same impressive 3D V-cache vertical design with 96MB of L3 cache, but with slightly less performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D: now $192 at Amazon (was $249)



This is a brilliant offering for the AM4 platform. It offers great gaming performance with eight cores and a large 96MB L3 cache, making it a great CPU choice for constructing a new AM4 PC build with plenty of gaming performance.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D has a base clock of 3 GHz and a max boost clock of 4.1 GHz. Combined with its 96MB of L3 cache from the stacked 3D V-cache, this is one solid performer when it comes to gaming.