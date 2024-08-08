Report: Intel Battlemage arriving in 2024, Arrow Lake will consume 100W less power than 14th Gen, overclocking unaffected by latest Raptor Lake microcode updates

Intel has purportedly made some huge announcements in China surrounding its upcoming Arrow Lake CPUs and Battlemage GPUs, as well its Raptor Lake CPU microcode update. A Chinese reporter on Weibo (sourced via VideoCardz) reports that Arrow Lake will have huge efficiency gains, consuming 100W less power than Raptor Lake, and that Intel's next-gen discrete GPUs, codename Battlemage, will arrive within the year.

Before going any further, it's worth mentioning that we can't verify any of Intel's claims made by this reporter. As a result, take this info with a grain of salt until Intel confirms these statements officially.

The Chinese reporter — known as Little Pigeon — was invited to a secret Intel and Asus internal exchange meeting where Intel announced all of these details. At the event, Intel showed a slide announcing updates regarding its upcoming Raptor Lake CPU microcode update, Arrow Lake, and Battlemage.

The slide highlighted that Raptor Lake BIOS updates will not affect the turbo-boosting functionality of its 13th and 14th-generation K-series CPUs and that overclocking functionality will be maintained for these chips. (Intel is referring to the upcoming mid-August microcode update that aims to rectify Raptor Lake's instability issues.) In conjunction with this, Intel also specified that it is adding an additional two years of warranty coverage to its 13th and 14th generation i5 K-series and KF-series processors and above. (The warranty info has already been confirmed by Intel.)

Arrow Lake will purportedly consume "at least 100W" less power than Raptor Lake CPUs while "maintaining high frequencies". "The updated process [node] will eleminate previous high voltage issues, ensuring stability." Additionally, the Intel slide revealed that Arrow Lake performance is "expected to be impressive", but didn't disclose how much faster Arrow Lake will be.

Last but not least, Intel's next-generation GPU architecture Battlemage is coming this year "with significant performance improvements" under the hood.

If these statements are true, it suggests that Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake platform will not have the same problems/behavior as Raptor Lake, including its sky-high power consumption. Intel hints that Arrow Lake will be a much more power-efficient architecture which will help Intel close the gap to AMD and its latest Ryzen 9000 series processors in terms of power efficiency.

Intel's statement regarding Battlemage is another confirmation that Intel wants to release its next-gen GPU architecture this year, rather than 2025. A previous report states that Intel wants to launch Battlemage by fall to capture holiday sales — possibly in line with the Nvidia RTX 50 series launch.