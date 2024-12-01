Get the most affordable RTX 4050 laptop for just $599 — The Acer Nitro V 15 plunges to an all-time low this Cyber Monday

Are you in the market for a capable gaming laptop without breaking the bank? If that's the case, look no further than the Acer Nitro V 15, which has plummeted to a historical low of $599 this Cyber Monday at Amazon - packing an i5-13420H backed by the RTX 4050, 8GB of upgradeable memory, a 512GB SSD and a fast 144 Hz panel. Aside from our recommendation that you consider upgrading the RAM on this system after purchase, this is a serviceable gaming laptop at an exceptionally low price point.

The Nitro V is powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H (Raptor Lake), which features eight cores (four P and four E) and twelve threads capable of boosting up to 4.6 GHz. The CPU offers a base TDP of 45W extendable to 95W (PL2) for a specific period. Nvidia's RTX 4050 on the other end of the ring packs 2560 Lovelace CUDA cores and a nominal 6GB of VRAM. Acer has set the TGP at 75W for the Nitro V which sits right in between Nvidia's recommended spec of 35W-115W. On that note, the laptop specifications don't mention the inclusion of a MUX switch, but that's expected at this price point.

Moving on, the display employs a 1080p 15.6-inch IPS panel at 144 Hz, but the limited color gamut could be a dealbreaker for professionals. Apart from that, 8GB (DDR5-5600) of memory is not ideal for gaming, so we highly recommend you upgrade it upon purchase, as the laptop allows for up to 32GB of RAM (SODIMM). The 512GB NVMe SSD can also be swapped out for a higher-capacity one - should you need the extra storage.

Acer Nitro V 15 Gaming Laptop: now $599 at Amazon (was $779)

The Acer Nitro V powered by Intel's Core i5-13420H and Nvidia's RTX 4050 is at an all-time low of $599, making it the most affordable RTX 4050-equipped laptop in the market right now.

The Nitro V employs a plastic chassis with a black minimalistic finish. In terms of connectivity, you get an HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45) port, which is nice to see. If you want a truly wireless experience, the Nitro V supports Wi-FI 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for your peripherals. The battery is rated at 57 Wh and uses LiPo (Lithium Polymer) chemistry. The packaging includes the laptop itself, an AC adapter, and a power cord.

Nonetheless, the Nitro V carries no major drawbacks or cost-cutting measures at such a low price point - apart from the dull screen and plastic build quality, but that's standard for entry-level gaming laptops. Again, upgrading the RAM to 16GB or more is recommended for an optimal experience.

The $599 price tag won't last long, so grab this deal before it's gone. Visit the Amazon link for more details.

