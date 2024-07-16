If you want the best GPU money can buy, this Nvidia RTX 4090 is on sale at its lowest-ever price

The Nvidia RTX 4090 sits on top of the throne as the peak of graphical performance for the latest generation of GPUs, be it Nvidia, AMD, or Intel. Having the best of the best in your PC does however come with a huge downside, and that's the price. In the fairly recent past the RTX 4090 has had an asking price surging over $2K, but during the current Prime Day 2024 sale the RTX 4090 can be purchased for its all-time lowest price.

Matching the lowest-ever price we've ever seen Nvidia's RTX 4090, you can find this ultra-powerful GPU on sale for $1,599 at both Newegg and Amazon. It's still a hefty outlay for any PC component, but as we've mentioned, this is a halo-tier piece of hardware for those who want to maximize graphical fidelity and push the limits of gaming performance.

Take a look at our review of Nvidia's RTX 4090 for more benchmarking and performance information on this powerful graphics card. You can also see how the RTX 4090 stacks up against the competition in our GPU Benchmarking Hierarchy where it rules the roost in performance from ray-tracing to FPS numbers in 4K Ultra resolution gaming.

Gigabyte Nvidia RTX 4090 Windforce V2: now $1,599 at Newegg (was $1,779) - Lowest Price



The Nvidia RTX 4090 is the best GPU money can buy and reigns supreme over any other GPU offering from any other manufacturer. If you want the most powerful graphics card in your gaming rig or productivity system then it HAS to be an RTX 4090. With 16384 CUDA cores, a massive 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X VRAM on a 384-bit bus putting out 21 Gbps, the RTX 4090 is unmatched. The core clock of this card is 2520 MHz before any boosting.



See our review of Nvidia's RTX 4090 for more benchmarking and performance information.

Generational performance takes a huge leap from the Nvidia 30-series GPUs to the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, with FPS performance growing in each resolution range from 1080p, 1440p, and up to 2160p. If you look at the below images from our GPU benchmark hierarchy you can get an idea of how the RTX 4090 stacks up against the competition.

(Image credit: Future)

For the best performance in gaming, it's easy to see why having an Nvidia RTX 4090 in your system is going to give you the best available experience. In our testing of this card over 19 different gaming titles the RTX 4090 easily emerges on the top of the charts. For ray-tracing there's also no other card that comes close.

(Image credit: Future)

