RX 7900 XT falls to an all-time low $620 for Black Friday - PowerColor Hellhound Spectral White RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 card on discount

Amazon US is currently selling the PowerColor Hellhound Spectral White AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT for $620, an all-time low for Black Friday.

AMD Radeon's 7000 series has better ray-tracing performance than the previous 6000 series. The PowerColor Hellhound Spectral White RX 7900 XT 20GB GDRR6 has two clock speed modes: Boost Clock speeds at 2,500 MHz in OC mode and 2,395 MHz in Silent Mode. The default Game Clock speeds are 2,130 MHz in OC mode and 2,022 MHz in silent mode.

To keep things running, the Hellhound Spectral White has a 10+3+1 phase VRM with DrMOS and a 2+1 phase for the VRAM. PowerColor uses dual ball bearings in this graphic card's fans that turn on when it reaches 60℃ and shut down below 50℃.

Black Friday Deal PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6: was $619.99 now $619.99 at Amazon AMD Radeon 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 is a great graphics card for 1440p gaming. It has 20GB GDDR6 VRAM and a boost clock speed of up to 2,500 MHz in OC mode. PowerColor Hellhound Spectral White makes it better for those who are looking to make an all-white PC build, as the LEDs, PCB, fans, heatsink, and even the rear I/O plate are white.

The card has a fourteen-layer PCB with a dual-BIOS chip, triple ring-fan blade design, and a metal backplate—all in white, including the LED lights. The combination of dense PCBs and the backplate should help reduce any GPU sag nuisances. Both the BIOS chip and the LED lights have a dedicated switch on the graphic card for easy switching. The GPU has plenty of video outputs for a multi-monitor setup.

(Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

Based on this graphics card's Amazon price history, this has been the lowest to date. This Black Friday deal reduces the price down to 25%, bringing the listed price from $829.99. The last time we had a good deal on the RX 7900 XT was a month ago.

The difference is minimal compared to the previous deal, and this may be the best it can get on an AMD Radeon RX 7900 20GB for a while. If you're looking for a good Black Friday Deal on an all-white build- as a new or an upgrade- but want something good enough for 1440p gaming- this will likely be one of the options you'll shortlist.