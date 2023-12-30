Sapphire rolls out powered-up AMD GPU that's a lot faster than the RTX 4060 — RX 6750 GRE Black Diamond is up to 49% faster than RX 4060 in vendor-provided benchmark

IT Home reports that AMD add-in-board partner Sapphire has unveiled a new, custom Radeon RX 6750 GRE graphics card dubbed the Black Diamond Edition. As the name suggests, the new model sports a stealthy matte black finish and a beefy triple-fan heatsink. Sapphire also published gaming benchmarks of the RX 6750 GRE against the RTX 4060, which is currently one of the best graphics cards.

To refresh your memory, the RX 6750 GRE is a new mid-range RDNA 2 graphics card targeted primarily at system integrators. The GPU launched in two sub-models a few months ago, including 10GB and 12GB variants. Bizarrely, both models share identical specifications to the RX 6700 10GB and RX 6700 XT 12GB, except for a minute bump in clock speed and power draw for the 10GB model. We suspect the RX 6750 GRE was made to sell off excess RDNA 2 GPU supply, a problem AMD has been dealing with since the arrival of the RX 7900 series.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IT Home) (Image credit: IT Home)

Sapphire's new Black Diamond Edition, in particular, utilizes the 12GB variant of the RX 6750 GRE, sporting 2,560 stream processors (40 CUs), a 2,581 MHz boost clock, 192-bit memory interface, 16 Gbps memory ICs, 96MB of Infinity cache, and a 230W TBP.

As mentioned, the card sports a completely matte black theme and gold triangle accents dotted along the shroud and backplate. The backplate is made of metal and sports several ventilation cut-outs, enabling air to pass through the backplate to boost cooling performance. Cooling is provided by an aluminum heatsink sporting thickened dissipation fins connected to four 6nm nickel-plated heat pipes. As far as we can tell, there are no RGB lights or any LED illumination on the card.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6750 GRE Black Diamond Benchmarks

Sapphire RX 6750 GRE vs RTX 4060 Benchmarks -- Translated With Google Translate (Image credit: IT Home)

Sapphire shared the RX 6750 GRE benchmarks compared to Nvidia's latest mid-range GPU, the RTX 4060. Game selections included Eternal Calamity, PUBG, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Legacy of Hogwarts, and Cyberpunk 2077. The resolution tested was 1440P (2560x1440) at default settings.

The benchmark graph showed the RX 6750 GRE beating the RTX 4060 by up to 48% in Legacy of Hogwarts. In the other titles, AMD's graphics card was around 25% to 30% faster — except for PUBG, which showed a much closer 8.6% gap between the two GPUs. For instance, in Cyberpunk 2077, RX 6750 GRE achieved an average frame rate of 56, while the RTX 4060 hit just 40 FPS. We would take these numbers with a big grain of salt since these are vendor-provided benchmarks.

The 6700 XT shares virtually identical specifications with the RX 6750 GRE, so the two SKUs should have nearly similar performances. If you are in China or can access the Chinese market, Sapphire's new RX 6750 GRE Black Diamond Edition is available now for ¥2,499 ($353).