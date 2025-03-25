Zotac raises RTX 5090 prices by 20% and seemingly eliminates MSRP models

The GeForce RTX 5090 is one of the best graphics cards — and the hardest to find in stock, especially if you want a card at something close to MSRP. To add some salt to the wound, Zotac (via Reddit) has evidently raised the price of the brand's custom GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards by up to 20%. The new pricing is reflected on Zotac's U.S. online store, which is conveniently under construction at the time of writing.



The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity is the company's flagship SKU, tailored for consumers seeking all the premium features of an RTX 5090. The graphics card initially entered the market at $2,499.99 but reached as high as $2,599.99 during its last stock availability. Zotac has now raised the price to $2,999.99, reflecting a substantial 20% increase from the original price.



The more affordable Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 Solid OC arrived with a $2,261.69 price tag, although it didn't take long for the graphics card to jump to $2,381.13. Zotac has set the new price at $2,699.99, a 19% increase.



The standard Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 was one of the few MSRP models on the market. While the graphics card is still listed on Zotac's website, it has reportedly been absent from the e-store. The non-OC version is still visible at some U.S. retailers, such as Newegg, but it's obviously out of stock — just like any other 5090 priced below $4,000. We can't verify if Zotac still offers this SKU, and if so whether it has also seen a price hike.

Zotac GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model SKU New Price Last Known Price Original Price Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity ZT-B50900B-10P $2,999.99 $2,599.99 $2,499.99 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC White Edition ZT-B50900Q-10P ? ? ? Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC ZT-B50900J-10P $2,699.99 $2,381.13 $2,261.69 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 Solid ZT-B50900D-10P ? $2,199.99 $1,999.99

Zotac may not be a household name, but it's been around in the U.S. graphics card market for over a decade. The brand earned some respect from enthusiasts for attempting to sell GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards directly to consumers through its Discord group. This effort seems to have failed, or rather, it appears to have been deceptive, as Redditors claim that Zotac only has a handful of units available each week. Moreover, the brand was reportedly spamming notifications to Discord users to boost engagement for a Twitch stream. To top it off, some later discovered a separate, private Discord group that provided more exclusive access for a select few.



A few months ago, major graphics card manufacturers, including Asus and MSI, raised their prices on Nvidia's RTX 50-series graphics cards. It was only a matter of time before Zotac followed suit, and Zotac's price hike somewhat aligns with those of Asus and MSI. Many attribute the recent price increases to the latest U.S. tariffs; even Newegg pointed this out at one point, though it later retracted the statement. Rather than absorb the extra cost, vendors and retailers are passing it along to consumers.



While we don't have any indication of MSRP changes for other Zotac GPUs, given the current market conditions it's a safe bet that lesser GPUs like the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 will also see higher prices. MSRPs for Nvidia's latest generation GPUs seem to be disconnected from retail supply and demand, unfortunately.



Some companies, including ASRock and Asus, are relocating their production from China to other countries due to the U.S. tariffs. However, this process takes time, and establishing operations in a new country is costly. It's reasonable to anticipate further price increases from brands that have chosen to make this transition. Asus has said this is a factor in its current pricing.



We don't expect Zotac to encounter the same challenges since its parent company is PC Partner, making it unlikely that they will move out of China. If there are additional price increases on Zotac graphics cards, it wouldn't be due to a production shift. Rather, it would be due to tariffs and high demand for the products — demand that doesn't appear to be going away any time soon, considering the lack of supply.