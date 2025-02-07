ASRock feels the heat as it moves manufacturing out of China to counter U.S. tariffs

In response to the United States' recent imposition of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, ASRock has announced plans to shift its manufacturing operations out of China. This move aims to circumvent the increased costs associated with the new tariffs, threatening to raise consumer prices and disrupt the company's supply chain.

The new tariff applies to any existing import duties previously levied on select Chinese products. As a result, prices of essential goods, including electronics and computer hardware, are expected to rise sharply.

In an email to PCMag, ASRock stated, "As for the 10% tariff applied to other products like GPU cards, we need some time to transfer the manufacturing to other countries." The company also mentioned plans to work with manufacturers in Vietnam and Taiwan, although it may take years to migrate production to other markets fully.

For any manufacturer, the relocation process involves significant logistical planning and investment. The company must establish new supply chains, ensure quality control in new facilities, and navigate different regulatory environments. Despite these challenges, the move is deemed necessary to maintain market share and protect profit margins in the face of escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

While relocating manufacturing operations can help companies avoid tariffs, it may increase production costs in the short term due to the expenses associated with setting up new facilities and training workforces. However, in the long run, diversifying manufacturing locations can enhance operational resilience and reduce dependence on any single country.

Additionally, this shift may lead to some initial supply chain disruptions, potentially affecting product availability in specific markets. Consumers may also see temporary fluctuations in pricing as companies adjust to new manufacturing conditions. However, ASRock and other companies making similar moves hope that these efforts will ultimately stabilize costs and improve efficiency.

"In the transition period, we may absorb some of the cost and increase some prices to reflect the increased cost. Since the market is still highly competitive, it is not easy to raise price," said ASRock.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, tech companies closely monitor trade policies and adjust their strategies accordingly. ASRock’s proactive approach reflects a broader industry effort to adapt to changing economic conditions and maintain stability in a highly competitive global market.