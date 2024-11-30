Amazon's bestselling 8TB hard drive is available for $110 - Seagate BarraCuda is the most affordable 8TB hard drive right now

If you're looking for the most affordable mechanical hard drive with large storage capacity, Amazon sells a Seagate BarraCuda 8TB for a meager price of $109.99. This would be perfect for those who want an internal hard drive for cold storage- given that games, files, and media take up a lot of space, and hence, keeping a backup is useful. This drive is offered at 19% off its price, and Amazon mentions that it is its #1 best seller.

Expectations must be set as this is the least expensive 8TB you can get. It has a two-year warranty and a low workload rate limit of 55TB per year. The tradeoffs are expected for such a large capacity drive at a low cost—the Seagate BarraCuda uses SMR technology and a 5400-RPM spindle. As our review of this hard drive mentioned, the BarraCuda is best for writing large files and reading the data. The drive is made for large storage capacity and lower pricing above performance, which you'll be looking at a different series like the 7200-RPM-based FireCuda series for better performance.

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB: now $109 at Amazon (was $134) This is the least expensive 8TB and a perfect solution for storing bulk data. The Seagate BarraCuda 8TB spins at 5,400 RPM and uses SMR technology for recording, so write speeds can be slower than other hard drives. Naturally, the price offsets that con.

But you want something cheap and can hold a large amount of data. As long as the performance expectations are grounded, this will likely be one of the choices. Despite being a Black Friday deal, the BarraCuda 8TB has been at this price point multiple times, with one exception last year, when it briefly sold for under $100. If you compare this with the Bue 8TB drive, it is cheaper, even with the $5 coupon that's included with it.

Many who have purchased this drive have mentioned that they are satisfied with the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB because it is lighter on the wallet and has a large capacity. Not everyone requires a secondary drive to have much quicker performance, either sequential or random read or write speeds with lower access time—and that's something the user's reviews on Amazon reflect.

