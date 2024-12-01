Score 10 terabytes of speedy storage for an all-time low $170 — Seagate BarraCuda Pro has five-year warranty, two years of free data recovery services, and exceptional performance

If you want to increase your bulk storage for pictures, videos, archives, and backups, a cheap and deep hard drive is always the best way to get the most bang for your buck. That's especially true during Cyber Monday when you can find great deals on hard drives, like the 10TB BarraCuda Pro that we found listed for $170, which is $110 cheaper than its previous all-time low pricing, which works out to a mere $17 per TB.

BarraCuda Pro has many advantages over the non-pro variant. The drive operates at 7,200 RPM and uses CMR tech that's faster than the lower-performing and lesser reliable SMR drives. The other major advantage is the peace of mind of a five-year warranty on the hard drive, along with a free two years of Rescue Data recovery services, meaning you get free data recovery if the drive fails. That's unmatched in the industry.

Lower-cost mechanical hard drives typically use SMR tech, which is slower and delivers inconsistent performance. They also have a shorter warranty period and no data recovery services.

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Internal Hard Drive Performance HDD: now $170 at Amazon (was $182)

For this deal, you're getting the Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB for a better value than the IronWolf NAS Drive, which has an equally competitive read performance. This SMR HDD has a five-year warranty and two years of in-house data recovery service, making this great deal even better for mass storage needs.

We reviewed the Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB HDD and compared its performance against other mechanical HDDs. As the target use case is for data that you don't need at blinding SSD speeds, the drive's read performance is critical.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see in our in-depth benchmarking, the BarraCuda drive has the chops to deliver strong and steady performance that matches or exceeds competing drives, like the Seagate IronWolf 10TB. The IronWolf 12TB is also currently on sale for $199.99, so you can choose between the two with the difference being the price and 2TB additional storage.

We are working hard to find the best deals for you this Cyber Monday. If you're looking for other products, check out our Cyber Monday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.