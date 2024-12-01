Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB at all-time low $224 — less than $16 per terabyte, five-year warranty, three year free data recovery

If you’re looking for a reliable and affordable hard drive to populate your new NAS or expand your existing one, today’s Cyber Monday deal will save you some money on your upgrade. The Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB NAS internal hard drive, designed for NAS RAID setups, is now at $223.99 on Amazon — an all-time low price.

Although it’s marketed as a NAS drive, our testing showed that the Seagate IronWolf Pro 14 TB is a great all-rounder, especially if you need a massive amount of space for storing your system data. Its 7200 RPM rating and 256MB cache allow it to hit 225 MB/s transfer speeds — while not as fast as M.2 NVMe SSDs, it’s good enough for storing large amounts of data for long periods. Furthermore, this drive uses Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology, which is faster and offers improved stability vs competing hard drives reliant on Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB: now $223.99 on Amazon (was $340.49)

The Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB is a great internal HDD for those looking for a massive storage solution for their NAS. It also works well in PC systems and is backed up by a five-year warranty from the company.

Another thing that makes the IronWolf Pro 14TB a great option is Seagate’s confidence in the drive. It has a truly long-lasting five-year warranty, with Seagate providing Rescue Data Recovery Services for the first three years (with the company claiming a 90% recovery rate). It’s rare to see this kind of warranty, and if you’re looking for peace of mind, this could be more than enough for you to pick this HDD.

This drive made it on our list of the best hard drives of 2024, claiming the Best NAS Drive title. When we compared the IronWolf Pro to other options, like the WD Red Plus, Toshiba X300, or even the regular IronWolf hard drive, we figured that the IronWolf Pro is the best option at its regular price. And now that Seagate is putting it on a discount, the hard drive is so tempting to purchase for your NAS or PC.

