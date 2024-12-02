Corsair's 3000D and 4000D series cases are on sale for Cyber Monday, starting as low as $59

Here on Cyber Monday, Corsair is putting its 4000D Series PC cases (as well as the 3000D series refresh which slightly shrinks their footprint) on sale for prices starting as low as $59.91 for the black version of the Corsair 3000D.

In the past, we reviewed and praised the Corsair 4000 Series, giving them 4.5 stars for allowing mesh panels with the -D Airflow variants and still maintaining acceptable thermals with the -X RGB variant. In the time since, the 3000D refresh has released and there are now also RGB versions of the -D Airflow mesh-equipped cases, which is ideal for those who like RGB without sacrificing airflow.

When comparing these two cases, it's easier to list the minute differences than all of the specifications they have in common.

The biggest difference between 3000D and 4000D is the lack of 2 vertical expansion slots on the newer 3000D case, as well as the 3000D actually being slightly deeper with 462mm depth versus 4000D's 453mm.

The 3000D also allows for fan mounting on the PSU shroud and boasts an extra USB 3.2 Type-A front panel port. Finally, the 4000D also offers an additional two 2.5-inch drive bays.

But as one can easily confirm with the official Corsair specs comparison page (it seems they know this is confusing, too), those really are all of the differences. All other core specifications of these two cases remain identical, including:

Maximum Video Card Length — 360 mm

— 360 mm Maximum CPU Cooler Height — 170 mm

— 170 mm Radiator Support — Front: 360/280mm, Top: 240/280mm, Rear: 120mm

— Front: 360/280mm, Top: 240/280mm, Rear: 120mm Fan Support (not counting PSU shroud fan exclusive to 3000D) — Front: 3 x 120mm OR 2x 140 mm, Top: 2x 120mm OR 2x 140mm, Rear: 1 x 120mm

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Corsair 4000 Series thermal and acoustic testing with 3 fans installed on both the Corsair 4000D and Corsair 4000X RGB. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Corsair 4000 Series thermal and acoustic testing with 3 fans installed on both the Corsair 4000D and Corsair 4000X RGB.

Overall, any variant of the Corsair 4000D (including its newer 3000D cousin) should serve your Mid Tower PC building needs pretty well, particularly if you have a soft spot for Corsair and its RGB implementations. While most of the RGB models aren't on sale, a few are, and in general the entire line of Corsair's Mid Tower 4000/3000 Series cases have become much more affordable here on Cyber Monday.

If you intend to capitalize on that, be sure to hop on these deals while they are still available!