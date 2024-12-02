Get 32GB of high-speed DDR5-7200 C34 RAM for $97 on Cyber Monday — or spend an extra $11 for RGB

For Cyber Monday, high-speed DDR5 RAM suitable for a high-end AMD or Intel platform is at a super accessible price point. Today, you can get a DDR5-7200 C34 kit for under $100 or spend a little more for one with RGB goodness.

In most computing tasks, RAM is usually a question of raw capacity rather than speed. However, RAM speed becomes more impactful for CPU-bound workloads and sometimes in gaming. The differences you can see will vary game-by-game. However, faster RAM can lead to higher average frame rates and more stable performance, mitigating the impact of 1% and 0.1% lows.

Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-7200 C34: now $96 at Amazon (was $123) A set of 2 x 16 GB (32 GB) RAM from Patriot, specced at a nice DDR5-7200 with a CAS Latency of 34. Besides the basic specifications, this RAM also comes with a limited lifetime warranty, and it has been tested on both AMD and Intel platforms by the wider community.

First up is the more budget pick of the two, the Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-7200 kit, which costs just $96.99. This is a 22% discount from its original pricing, and it should offer more than enough throughput for a high-end platform from AMD or Intel.

Next, we want to highlight the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 kit, which costs $107.99. This kit is specced pretty much identically to the Patriot Viper RAM kit above, besides, of course, adding RGB. We lauded the memory kit as an "overclocker's delight" and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Our only major issue was pricing, which is, of course, alleviated here on Cyber Monday.

TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 C34: now $107 at Newegg (was $139) This is a kit of 16 GB x 2 (32 GB) DDR5 RAM running at up to 7200 MT/s with a CAS Latency of 34. The slight price bump compared to the above-listed option is just the addition of RGB lighting.

Of course, before utilizing any of these RAM kits to the fullest, you'll want to make sure that your motherboard platform of choice can actually support RAM speeds this high, or at least close to it. DDR5-7200 is too fast for some entry-level motherboards, so always be mindful of your motherboard's maximum supported RAM specification before investing in high-end RAM.

That said, as long as your motherboard is up to spec, either of these RAM kits will be a great option. DDR5-7200 is on the higher end of speeds that modern systems can handle without instability issues and should serve your Intel or AMD platform of choice quite well.

