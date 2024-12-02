The 4TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus can be yours for $249.99 — pay just 6 cents per gigabyte with a 28% discount this Cyber Monday

SSD prices continue to fall this Cyber Monday as Samsung's 990 EVO Plus 4TB, offering speeds of up to 7.25 GB/s , has been slashed to $249.99 at Amazon. This equates to roughly 6 cents per gigabyte, a great deal for gamers.

The 990 EVO Plus employs Samsung's proprietary 5nm-based Piccolo controller, which can be used in PCIe 4.0 x4 or PCIe 5.0 x2 configurations, depending on your setup. Likewise, it features a bleeding-edge 236-layer (V8) TLC V-NAND flash from Samsung - allowing it to achieve sequential read and write speeds of 7.25 GB/s and 6.3 GB/s. The random reads and writes, too, stand at an impressive 1,050K IOPS (Input output operations per second) and 1,400K, respectively.

A small drawback is that this SSD is not equipped with a DRAM cache and relies on HMB (Host Memory Buffer). While this shouldn't be a deal-breaker if you plan on using this SSD to store games, some might find the exclusion unappealing.

SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB: now $249.99 at Amazon (was $344.99) The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB has dropped to $249.99 this Cyber Monday - covering all your speed and capacity needs in a single package.

The 4TB version nets you a massive endurance rating of 2,400 TBW thanks to its TLC design. To give some context, say you write 50GB of data to your drive daily. In that case, you'll exhaust this 2,400 TBW limit in over 131 years. Moreover, based on our extensive testing, the 990 EVO Plus manages to keep up with a handful of other high-end DRAM-equipped SSDs across a suite of benchmarks.

The 990 EVO Plus is backed by a standard 5-year warranty from Samsung or until the TBW limit is reached - whichever comes first. It doesn't feature the bells and whistles of other 10 GB/s+ PCIe 5.0 SSDs but costs significantly less and still performs well in real-world tasks.