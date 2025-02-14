Celebrate Valentine's Day with these cute discounts on some peripheral gifts for couples

Happy Valentine's Day! Today, we have some great gift ideas for couples that come with unique Valentine's Day discounts from some of your favorite PC peripheral manufacturers. Although you should treat your significant other every day, today is a lovely commercial excuse to do so. We've found a nice mix of peripherals that include a mouse, headset, and keyboard and a chance to save money on an upgrade.

From Razer, you can grab a powerful pink gaming headset - the Razer BlackShark V2 X for just $39 -- reduced from $59 in Razer's Valentine's Day promotion. This wired headset comes in a Quartz pink with Razer Triforce 50mm drivers for listening to your favorite music and playing the latest PC games. Communicate with your partner when playing co-op games with the clear cardioid microphone packed in a lightweight 240g package for less strain in long gaming sessions.

Or how about a nice shiny new keyboard from Glorious? You can choose a prebuilt keeb or configure your own. The GMMK 3 Pro Prebuilt Wireless Keyboard is $299, and you could even add some GPBT Potion Pink Basics Keycaps for $29, whatever you choose, you can save 15% off of the total if you use the Valentine's Day code LOVE15 at the checkout.

In a delightful Quartz pink, this gaming headset from Razer packs some powerful 50mm drivers and clear cardioid microphones for comms. The headset is wired and pretty light at just 240 grams.

This wireless gaming keyboard from Glorious uses a modular gasket system, has hot-swappable switches, and full RGB lighting. See our review of the GMMK 3 Pro for more details.

These pink PBT keycaps can change the look and feel of your keyboard instantly. Using a double-shot PBT polymer they are hard-wearing and durable.

Built for MMOs and PC games with loads of spells and abilities to bind, the Aerox 9 has 12 buttons on the side of the mouse that are easily accessible with your thumb. Its mesh cut-out design makes it lightweight and lets the zonal RGB lighting shine through.

If you play games together, or maybe even meet whilst playing games like the MMO World of Warcraft, then this deal from SteelSeries lets you buy one - get one half-price, so both of you win. How about a 12-side-button wireless MMO mouse like the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless MMO Mouse? When you buy two of them, the price works out to be $164 for both or $82 each.