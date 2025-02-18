Grab this Redragon M910-K gaming mouse for just $15 — a great budget buy

Playing games on a PC is feeling more niche as time goes on, and prices rise through the stratosphere when it comes to components and peripherals. With Nvidia asking $2,000 or more for the RTX 5090 series graphics cards and the likes of Asus, Razer, and Logitech charging over $200 — sometimes over $300 — for a keyboard, the prices have gotten a little insane for the average user. I still remember ordering PC components and the retailer chucking in fairly decent keyboards and mice for FREE!

Buying gaming peripherals doesn't always mean you have to sell an organ on the black market, not when you can pick up deals like today's. Redragon's M910-K gaming mouse is on sale for just $14.99 at Amazon, thanks to a 25% discount coupon.

This Redragon M910-K comes in black (a white mouse option is available for a few more dollars) with bright RGB accents controllable via the Redragon software suite. The mouse is wired with nine programmable and fully customizable buttons. Along with the left and right mouse buttons are a mouse wheel and DPI buttons, plus three buttons on the side accessible with your thumb. The side buttons include a rapid-fire button where one press will result in three clicks — a built-in burst-fire mode for your mouse.

Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse: now $14 at Amazon (was $19)

This wired gaming mouse from Redragon has RGB backlighting and nine buttons in total that can be programmed for a function of your choice. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI. A superb budget mouse option.

Redragon's M910-K uses a PMW 3104 sensor with up to 8000 DPI. The onboard memory of the mouse has 5 pre-programmed DPI levels for easy adjustment during gameplay sessions, with the ability to customize your preferred settings in the Redragon software. You're getting a lot of gaming mice for just $15, and the money saved is money you can spend on something else.

