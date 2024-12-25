Master your fighting games with the Victrix Pro FS ESports Fight Stick - now at its lowest-ever price

It might be the season of peace and joy, but if you're a fighting game aficionado, then this could be the season of domination and destruction thanks to this amazing holiday deal on the Victrix Pro FS arcade fighting stick controller. This is the lowest price ever recorded for this product on camelcamelcamel.com and a worthy purchase if you take your fighting games seriously.

Head to Amazon to find today's deal, where you can pick up the Victrix Pro FS Fight Stick for $267, an all-time-low price. The MSRP for the Victrix Pro FS is $399 so it's quite a considerable saving for this arcade-style controller. The version on sale is the purple variant of the Pro FS. The controller is also available in white, but the price for the white version would set you back $343.

The Victrix Pro FS ESports Playstation Fight Stick is officially licensed with PlayStation and is compatible with both PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, and is also compatible with PC, so you can play your favorite fighting games such as Tekken 8, Streetfighter 6, and Mortal Kombat 1, plus many more, with maximum control.

Victrix Pro FS ESports Playstation Fight Stick: now $267 at Amazon (was $399)

This arcade fighting stick controller is made for fighting game aficionados who take the games seriously or compete in esports competitions. The body of the controller is constructed of an aircraft-grade aluminum chassis with 30mm Sanwa Denshi buttons and joystick, plus an integrated wrist slope on the chassis for extra comfort in prolonged use.



The Victrix Pro FS has an ergonomically shaped solid aluminum-constructed body that provides wrist comfort in hectic gaming sessions. The arcade stick controller also uses the popular 30mm Sanwa Denshi buttons and a Sanwa Denshi detachable joystick. You can also mod or update the controller in the future, and thanks to the quick-access back panel, it's easier than ever to gain access.

Don't forget to take a look at our Amazon coupon codes for December 2024 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.