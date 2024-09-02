Happy Labor Day, and I hope you're making the most of the festivities and enjoying yourself. If you happen to be online and shopping for a bargain, look no further than this fantastic keyboard deal. As one of the best mechanical keyboards, it has many of the features you'd find on a keyboard treble the price or more. Today's deal features a gasket-mounted mechanical keyboard, complete with sound-dampening foam layers for a quieter typing experience and more "thocky" sound.

You can find the Keychron C3 Pro for just $24 at Amazon - it's the lowest price ever. I've double-checked the Camelizer plugin and it's the new lowest-ever price the Keychron C3 Pro has been listed for. For only $24 you get an awful lot of keyboard for the money, and just because it's cheap, doesn't mean this keeb won't perform for gaming, with 1000Hz polling for responsive key-press registration, making sure your inputs register in the game.

The Keychron C3 Pro might not come with full RGB but it does have 14 types of red backlighting to illuminate your keys in the dark and add a bit of that gamified flare. The keycaps are double-shot ABS with shine-through legends to let the red light glow through. Keychron uses Red Switches for a linear typing and gaming experience on the C3 Pro.

A budget gaming keyboard from Keychron that features red backlighting, shine-through double-shot ABS keycaps, and full key programmability through QMK / VIA open-source software. The Keychron C3 Pro uses a TKL layout for a smaller footprint. Gaming features include 1000Hz polling and n-key rollover for simultaneous key presses.

Connect to your computer with the provided USB-C cable, with the ability for the C3 Pro keyboard to switch between use on a Mac or Windows OS easily. You can even further configure your keyboard for use with either of these operating systems thanks to the added Mac or Windows keycaps that are included in the box.