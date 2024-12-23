Pick up this Logitech G203 budget gaming mouse for only $18 - an ideal stocking filler

If you're still looking for some last minute gift ideas for the PC gamer in your friends and family group, then take a look at this holiday deal on a budget-friendly gaming mouse from Logitech. At less than 20 bucks, this mouse won't break the gift budget, and for the money, you're getting a named-brand mouse with reasonable specifications.

Find today's deal at Amazon, where the Logitech G203 gaming mouse is just $18. There is a choice of different colors which include black, blue, lilac, and white, and on top of the general mouse color there is also added RGB lighting (3x zones) for spicing up your gaming setup. The price can vary for the different colors so please double check the price after changing color selections.

For the money, you're getting a lot of mouse, with 6 buttons, 3x zone RGB, onboard memory, up to five DPI profiles, and an optical sensor with 8K DPI accuracy. You can fully program the buttons through Logitech's G Hub software, and fiddle with lighting and profile settings.

Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse (Black): now $18 at Amazon (was $39)

A superbly priced budget gaming mouse from Logitech, the G203 features three RGB lighting zones, and a reasonably high 8,000 DPI sensor, with a weight of just 113 grams.

The Logitech G203 is compatible with most computer devices that support a USB-A port and general mouse controller implementation. However, if you want to use the Logitech G Hub software you will need a PC or Mac. This mouse is wired with a cable length of 2.1 meters, and has a 1000Hz polling rate, and weighs only 113 grams.

Don't forget to take a look at our Amazon coupon codes for December 2024 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.