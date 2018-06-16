15 Cool Raspberry Pi Projects to Do as a Family

Coding, Crafting & Beyond

Take family time to new heights with Raspberry Pi, a tiny, dirt cheap computer ($35) that's great for all kinds of home projects, from coding to crafting and beyond. Gather your kids around, browse through these cool Raspberry Pi projects and set aside some time to learn and make together. It’s a great way to support your kids’ STEM learning, have fun, and create something that’s sure to impress.

There are several different Raspberry Pi boards to choose from, but for the most versatility, you'll want to get the Raspberry Pi 3B or 3B+. Check out these 15 fantastic Raspberry Pi projects for families.

Learn to Code

For families just diving into Raspberry Pi and coding in general, there’s no better starting place than Scratch, a block-based tool for programming. Scratch is included with Raspbian, the default operating system for Raspberry Pi, or can be downloaded separately.

For the uninitiated, Scratch may look too “cute” to do much with, but it’s a fairly powerful coding language beneath a kid-friendly graphical interface. In fact, Scratch allows you to receive input from and direct output to the Pi’s GPIO pins, so you can connect it to motors, LEDs, sensors, and more, for real-world integration.

Image Credit: Christy Matte

Hack Minecraft

Picture 3 of 17

If you and your kids liked Minecraft on the PC, you'll love it on the Pi. The Raspbian operating system comes with an installation of Minecraft Pi, a special edition of Minecraft just for the Raspberry Pi. In addition to normal game play, kids can create their own mods using the Python language.

With the Raspberry Pi's GPIO pins, players can connect Minecraft to the outside world by using motion sensors to control movement, or by creating proximity alerts that trigger LEDs. The Raspberry Pi Foundation has a great free e-book to help get started with Minecraft Pi hacks.

If you’re feeling really inspired, you can also host your own Raspberry Pi Minecraft server so all of your friends (and their kids) can join the fun.

Image Credit: Christy Matte

Build Your Own Computer with Kano

Raspberry Pi is really just a tiny computer, but getting one up and running so you can do what you want takes some tinkering. If you’ve got a kid who is interested, but you’re feeling short on time or technical know-how, Kano is a great option. Available for $249, Kano's complete computer kit comes with a Raspberry Pi, keyboard, monitor, power supply, and other cables and parts to build a working computer that gets 3 to 4 hours of battery life.

Building the computer takes only about 30 minutes, but then you can enjoy the kid-friendly operating system, which is filled with fun tutorials that teach children about how computers work, give them coding lessons and even turn the intricacies of the Linux command prompt into a game. If you want to bring your own monitor, you can get the basic Kano computer kit for $100 less.

Image Credit: Kano Computer

Fart Detector

Usually, he who smelt it, dealt it, but in this case, the smeller is your Raspberry Pi. It’s a Raspberry Pi Fart Detector that you build yourself!

Silly? Yes. But this olfactory-sensitive project teaches kids about circuits, the difference between analog and digital, how to make use of the Pi’s GPIO pins, and how an air quality sensor works. They’ll also get experience coding in Python. Plus, you get some cool points for being in on the joke.

Image Credit: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Photo Booth

Who doesn’t love a photo booth? It’s a chance to get together with a friend or family member, make goofy faces, and preserve awesome memories.

Now you and your kids can make your own portable photo booth for birthdays, graduations and more. There are a variety of instructions out there for setting up photo booths, including one that uploads all the images, and one that actually prints them on the spot. Don’t forget to find some clever props to make your photos even better!

Photo Credit: Hep Svadja, Makezine

Drum Kit

Ready to start your family garage band? This drum kit project is extremely flexible and may provide inspiration for other instruments as well. While the full project isn’t for the faint of heart (it involves building a PVC structure, creating drumsticks and more), it’s actually quite simple to get started.

You can easily build and program one or two “drums” without all of the extra pieces and go from there. It’s programmed in Scratch, so if you have already mastered the basics, you’re off to a great start. If you’re looking for a project to tackle with younger kids, this is it.

Image Credit: User: HydroDynamo Inventor, Instructables

Tweeting Cat Door

Anyone who has an outdoor cat knows that they like to come and go as they please. If you’re the one opening and closing the door, you’re not likely all that entertained. But if you have a pet door that takes pictures and narrates the comings and goings of your pets, well, that’s something else entirely.

Daphne’s Tweeting Cat Flap is an amusing Twitter account that follows the departure and arrival of Daphne. You can create your own pet door that alerts you as your furry friend goes about his/her day. If Twitter isn’t your thing, you can send a text message instead.

Twitter: Daphne's Catflap (@DaphneFlap)

Image Credit: Astrid Gast / Shutterstock

Christmas Light Show

Christmas light shows are all the rage. There are competitions, neighborhood collaborations, and entire television shows dedicated to these popular holiday displays. You may have seen light shows that coordinate lights and music into a whole new spectacle. With Raspberry Pi, you can create your own musical light show and dazzle your neighbors.

Image Credit: User: MakinThings, Instructables

Halloween Decorations

Every neighborhood has THAT house. The one with the Halloween display that terrorizes small children and delights teens who are otherwise too cool to get into the spirit. Your family can use your Raspberry Pi to make your own delightful display, spooky or otherwise, and raise your Halloween rankings up a notch. There are plenty of examples out there of spooky Raspberry Pi projects from a simple flickering pumpkin to a more elaborate display of creepy sounds and effects.

Image credit: User: AlexJrassic, Instructables

Feeder Tweeter

One of the classic childhood crafts is making some sort of bird feeder out of pinecones or bird seed shapes. That’s all well and good, but with Raspberry Pi, you can take that to a whole other level.

When the Feeder Tweeter detects birds at the feeder, it snaps a picture and posts it on Twitter. This is an in-depth project, and probably not the one you’ll want to start with, but it can easily be adapted to other circumstances, like a spy cam to see who is nibbling on your garden.

Twitter: Feeder Tweeter (@feedertweeter)

Image Credit: Rob Kemp / Shutterstock

Board Game 2.0 – Pythons & Resistors

It’s game night! Sure, Snakes/Chutes and Ladders is fun, but Rasperry Pi can make it better. By doing setting up some simple circuitry, you can play Pythons and Resistors and learn about wiring in the process. It’s meant to be an afternoon project, though, so your speed will depend heavily on your skill level with basic circuits.

Image Credit: Les Pounder, beanz Magazine

Game System - RetroPie

Any true gamer who has kids starts by counting the days until they can teach their offspring how to play their favorite titles. RetroPie is software for your Raspberry Pi that lets you run video games on an emulator so you enjoy games from different platforms in one spot. RetroPie has a strong fan and community base that is typically willing to help out if you get stuck, as well as to help you find legal ROMs (game files) to enjoy.

Once you’ve got your RetroPie system set up, pair it with some cool controllers and a case so it looks like a real retro system. Or build yourself a cabinet and relive your arcade glory days.

Image Credit: Christy Matte

WiFi Controlled Video Streaming Robot

If you had a robot, what would it do? This Raspberry Pi-controlled robot streams videos of its travels, which you control via WiFi. Fun! This project is another one that’s easy to make your own. You can build with LEGO bricks, decorate with craft supplies, and get creative with your bot. The supply list is reasonable and you may even be able to recycle an old webcam. And when it’s done, the whole family can enjoy driving it around and watching the video.

Image Credit: User: Arduino Tech, Instructables

Raspberry Pi Motorized Skateboard

If you’ve got tweens and teens in your family, this is the Raspberry Pi project for you. Sure, a motorized skateboard is hardly a quick, simple, or even inexpensive DIY endeavor, but the wow factor is as high as it goes.

This particular motorized skateboard is controlled with a Wii remote, so you can repurpose yours if your kids have moved onto new gaming platforms. Once you’re wowed by the video, you can head over to GitHub for your supply list and instructions.

Image Credit: Raspberry Pi Guy, YouTube.com

Weather Station

The Raspberry Pi weather station is the perfect all-around demo project for showing off what a Pi can do. It makes use of various sensors, but it’s also practical and useful.

The whole family can get involved in assembling the various pieces, as well as tracking and studying the information gathered. Because there are so many working parts in the weather station, you may want to browse around and check out a few different examples of completed projects before you get started.

Image Credit: User: Kkingsbury, Instructables

Christy Matte
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • ronsonjames7
    LMAO for the fart detector :lol:, but where's the full tutorials about this?
