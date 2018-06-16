15 Cool Raspberry Pi Projects to Do as a Family

Build Your Own Computer with Kano Picture 4 of 17

Raspberry Pi is really just a tiny computer, but getting one up and running so you can do what you want takes some tinkering. If you’ve got a kid who is interested, but you’re feeling short on time or technical know-how, Kano is a great option. Available for $249, Kano's complete computer kit comes with a Raspberry Pi, keyboard, monitor, power supply, and other cables and parts to build a working computer that gets 3 to 4 hours of battery life.



Building the computer takes only about 30 minutes, but then you can enjoy the kid-friendly operating system, which is filled with fun tutorials that teach children about how computers work, give them coding lessons and even turn the intricacies of the Linux command prompt into a game. If you want to bring your own monitor, you can get the basic Kano computer kit for $100 less.



Image Credit: Kano Computer