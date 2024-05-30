The Ryzen 7 5700X3D CPU drops to an all-time low price of $199 at Amazon

If you've been waiting to upgrade to a new processor, now is a great time to check out this offer from Amazon on the Ryzen 7 5700X3D . This gaming processor debuted earlier this year at around $249. However, you can pick it up today for just $199. As of this writing, Amazon has not specified an expiration date for the offer, so we don't know how long you'll be able to pick it up at this price.

We had the opportunity to review the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and published our findings earlier this month. Overall, we were very pleased without experience and found it to be a great value for a CPU. Our biggest complaints were a lack of bundled cooler and multiplier-based overclocking support, but those factors are easily overlooked with this discount in mind.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D has 8 cores, totaling 16 threads. The base speed is 3GHz, but it can be boosted up to 4.1GHz. This particular edition doesn't come with integrated graphics, so a separate GPU is necessary to get video output. If you're not sure where to start, you can always check out our list of the best GPUs.

Because this processor has been affordable from the get-go, certain areas like PCIe support aren't congruent with the latest release. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D comes with PCIe 4.0 support instead of PCIe 5.0 and can use up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 via two memory channels.