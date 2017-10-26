AMD Radeon RX 560 Graphics Card Price List

Trending

AMD designed the Radeon RX 560 around its Polaris 11 GPU (code-named Baffin). The card comes armed with exactly half the resources of Radeon RX 570, yet operates at slightly higher clock rates. RX 560 succeeds AMD's Radeon RX 460, which used the same GPU with two of its Compute Units disabled. Radeon RX 560 cards start in the $115 range for 2GB of GDDR5 and $130 for 4GB models. They compete directly with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050.


AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs

GPUAMD Radeon RX 580AMD Radeon RX 570AMD Radeon RX 560AMD Radeon RX 550
Code-nameEllesmere XTEllesmereBaffinLexa
Shader Units230420481024512
Texture Units1441286432
ROPs32321616
Transistor Count5.7 Billion5.7 Billion3 Billion2.2 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1257 MHz / 1340 MHz1168 MHz / 1244 MHz1175 MHz / 1275 MHz1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
MemoryUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gb/s256-bitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s256-bitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s128-bitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s128-bit
TDP185W150W80W50W


Below is a list of all currently available RX 560 graphics cards, separated by brand:

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mactato 26 October 2017 01:55
    I have to say I'm an AMD fanBoi BUT, I LOVE my 1050ti.... I am always for the underdig (AMD) but the cryto mining thing is kicking their arse.
    Can't say enough about the 1050ti... you can even get some that don't even require a power connection from your PSU.... NEAT
  • Embra 26 October 2017 11:17
    Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 560 Gaming OC Edition 4GB GDDR5 is 149.99 on Newegg in stock. It also comes with a champions pack. I wish you would review the pricing more often. What ever software you are using is consistently in correct.
  • gjbaker003 27 October 2017 18:04
    $230 for a card that competes with a GTX 1050? Why is the XFX card so much more expensive than the others? I feel incredibly fortunate that I bought my GTX 1060 SSC for $219.99 before the mining craze caused a $80+ premium.
  • DragonAsta 01 February 2018 14:20
    price gouging, the makers wanting a higher price than the design actually is "worth" and with the ram shortage causing an increase in price to begin with really does not help, some folks mentioned mining as the biggest reason, it has an effect on it, yes, but very very few folks I know have even heard about mining let alone bother doing it.

    Myself I cannot justify spending $50+ over the MSRP of any product just because it has a $5 better cooler, XFX since the 7000 series seem to be among the worst offenders in this regard want well above the cost of the product and usually are the worst offenders when it comes to the coil whine, fan quality etc, a premium brand that is a premium product is one thing, but, something that is barely above OEM quality (at best) is so not worth extra.

    anyways, yes it is nigh on impossible to find these things lately anywhere close to price they should be considering how long they have now been out $40+ over MSRP (if you are lucky) miners should be buying Titan X pascal very $ but pays itself off rather quickly, leave the gaming cards to gamers ^.^
