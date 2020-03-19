Asus ROG Strix RX 5500 XT O8G Gaming Review: Premium card, but worth the price?

Keeping the resolution the same but lowering image quality to medium allowed all titles to reach over 60 fps. In this case, the Asus card averaged 102 fps along with the ASRock Phantom Gaming. The Gigabyte Gaming OC was within 1%. Users would never notice the difference between these three cards unless they were looking at benchmarks, and even then it's all margin of error. Most titles were over 100 fps with a few dropping to just over 80 fps. The only straggler in the 60s is Metro Exodus (67.2).

The performance difference between the Asus and Nvidia cards is about the same. The GTX 1660 was reigned in a bit from 7% in 1080p ultra to now around 4% faster using medium. The Zotac GTX 1650 Super is now just over 4% slower. At this resolution and lowered settings, the CPU plays more of a role and tends to reduce performance gaps from higher, more GPU bound resolutions and settings.

The Division 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gears of War 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro: Exodus

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Battlefield V

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

