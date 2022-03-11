Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ Gaming Monitor Review: 4K, 155 Hz Excellence

To compare the PG32UQ’s performance, I’ve rounded up Ultra HD 144 Hz monitors that are 28, 32 and 43 inches in size. The 28-inch is an Asus VG28U; the 32s are ViewSonic’s XG320U, MSI’s MPG321RU-QD and Aorus’ FI32U. The 43 is a VA panel from Asus, the XG43UQ.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The PG32UQ’s extra 11 Hz aren’t enough to make it look smoother than the 144 Hz screens. 7ms is par for nearly every 144 Hz monitor I’ve tested, regardless of size. You’ll get a slight advantage from ELMB Sync because it reduces blur with a backlight strobe and still allows Adaptive-Sync to operate.

The overclock didn’t help in the lag test either. I was surprised to see the PG32UQ measure a tad slower than the top 144 Hz monitors. For casual players, 8ms in this test won’t significantly change playability. You’ll need a 240 Hz display to get significantly better control response.

Viewing Angles

Most IPS screens look green when viewed at 45 degrees off-center, but the PG32UQ is decidedly warm in tone. This reduces the image’s dimension somewhat, but light output and detail remain strong. The top view goes cool, but the detail is only reduced a little. Overall, this is better than average performance.

Screen Uniformity

My PG32UQ sample had decent screen uniformity, with only a slightly visible hotspot at the bottom right. I could only see it when displaying a black field pattern with the room lights turned off. Though not a factor in the test, it is possible to see the action of the zone dimming backlight in certain content. Make sure Dynamic Dimming is turned off before judging the uniformity of this monitor. I saw no issues with color uniformity; all tones were perfectly neutral from edge to edge.