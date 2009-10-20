Trending

Athlon II X3 435: AMD's Three-Core, 2.9 GHz, $87 Triple-Threat

By

Today AMD introduces what might turn out to be the ideal budget CPU, with three cores for multi-threading, a relatively high 2.9 GHz clock speed, and an impressive sub-$90 price tag. How does it stand up to the rest of the company's Athlon and Phenom IIs?

Application Benchmarks: Media Encoding

We begin our media encoding benchmarks with Lame and iTunes:

Both of these benchmarks seem to favor clock rate over threading optimizations or cache, as performance is directly related to clock rate, regardless of other factors. With a mere 100 MHz between them, the Athlon II X3 435 and Phenom II X3 720 demonstrate almost identical results, while the overclocked 435 walks away with the win. The Athlon II X4's quad-core CPU isn't helping here. In fact, its low clock gives it the slowest performance in these two non-threaded benchmark tests. The Athlon II X2 and Phenom II X2 CPUs exploit their high clock speeds for a win here.

TMPGEnc, known for its ability to utilize multiple cores, demonstrates opposite results: when the DivX codec is used, multiple threads are taken advantage of and the Athlon II X4 shows the best stock performance. The Xvid codec doesn't appear to employ multiple threads however, and the best performance comes from high clock speed alone. This is where the Athlon II X2 and Phenom II X2 show their stuff.

MainConcept Reference also shows off its multi-threaded encoder, with the Athlon II X4 garnering a win among the stock models. Not surprisingly, the overclocked Athlon II X3 435 boasts the best result when we run outside of specifications.

85 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wintermint 20 October 2009 11:29
    AMD CPUs been appealing to budget builders lately :)
    Reply
  • invlem 20 October 2009 11:36
    I think my HTPC just found its new processor, been running a 5200+ for the last while
    Reply
  • ominous prime 20 October 2009 11:47
    AMD is really thriving in the budget sector, I wonder how the i3's will affect the market. I hope AMD can get back to head to head with Intel on the high end though.
    Reply
  • rdawise 20 October 2009 11:47
    Smart move by AMD by attacking the budget crowd (especially around the holiday season). I am surprised how well this thing did against the X2 550! Seems like a good candidate for a budget gaming/multipurpose build. Any release dates available (for NewEgg)?
    Reply
  • tacoslave 20 October 2009 12:31
    this is awesome but (and its a big one) i kinda wanted to see something that pwns intels core i7 in everything. Kind of like what they are doing in the graphics department but total domination. How long will i wait!!!
    Reply
  • lemonade4 20 October 2009 13:04
    http://media.bestofmicro.com/O/H/227681/original/Athlon%20II%20X3%20CPU-Z%20Stock.jpg

    2 cores 2 threads?
    Reply
  • JonathanDeane 20 October 2009 13:09
    3 cores at almost 3Ghz for this cheap? Hmmm not a huge AMD fan but this is plenty of CPU for most people. I would snap one up if I was building a system right now.
    Reply
  • DokkRokken 20 October 2009 13:24
    That's one impressive little chip! Pair this with a 770 chipset and you'd have the basis for a cheap and cheerful gaming PC!
    Reply
  • cleeve 20 October 2009 13:33
    lemonade4http://media.bestofmicro.com/O/H/2 0Stock.jpg2 cores 2 threads?
    Aha! Thanks for catching that. After I had done the testing I was playing around with disabling CPU cores in the OS, and I forgot to turn them back on to take the screenshot. Fixed!
    Reply
  • sonofliberty08 20 October 2009 14:26
    did the disable core of Athlon II X3 435 can be unlock ?
    Reply