Athlon II X3 435: AMD's Three-Core, 2.9 GHz, $87 Triple-Threat



Today AMD introduces what might turn out to be the ideal budget CPU, with three cores for multi-threading, a relatively high 2.9 GHz clock speed, and an impressive sub-$90 price tag. How does it stand up to the rest of the company's Athlon and Phenom IIs?

Test System And Benchmarks

We chose the Asus M4A785TD-V EVO motherboard for our CPU benchmarks, as it supports all of the Athlon II and Phenom II CPUs that we will be testing. In addition, the integrated 785G graphic chipset will allow us to test power usage at the wall without a discrete graphics card present.

We'll be pitting the new Athlon II X3 435 against a host of AMD CPUs: the Athlon II X4 620, the Phenom II X2 550 BE, and the Athlon II X2 250. We will also be simulating a Phenom II X3 720 with a Phenom II X4 965 by lowering the CPU multiplier and disabling the forth CPU core (this is a method we have proven valid in the past, although it doesn't allow for power measurements).

In addition, we will be testing power consumption of some low-power models like the Phenom II X3 705e, the Athlon II X4 605e, and the Athlon II X2 240e.

AMD Test System
CPUAthlon II X3 435 (2.9 GHz, No Shared Cache)(Overclocked: 3.77 GHz)Athlon II X4 620 (2.6 GHz, No Shared Cache)Athlon II X2 250 (3.0 GHz, No Shared Cache)Phenom II X2 550 BE (3.1 GHz, 6MB L3 Cache)Phenom II X3 705e (2.5 GHz, 6MB L3 Cache)Athlon II X4 605e (2.3 GHz, No Shared Cache)Athlon II X2 240e (2.8 GHz, No Shared Cache)Phenom II X3 720 BE* (2.8 GHz, 6MB L3 Cache)*Phenom II X3 720 simulated with a Phenom II 965 by lowering the multiplier and disabling the fourth CPU core
MotherboardAsus M4A785TD-V EVO AMD 785G, BIOS 0410
NetworkingOnboard Gigabit LAN controller
MemoryMushkin PC3-10700  2 x 2,048 MB, DDR3-1066, CL 9-9-9-24-33 1TOverclocked: 1386 MHz @ CL 9-10-10-25-34 1T
GraphicsATI Radeon HD 4890 Reference900 MHz Core, 1GB GDDR5 @ 993 MHz
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 640GB 7,200 RPM, 32MB Cache SATA 3.0 Gb/s
PowerePower EP-1200P10-T21,200W, ATX 12V, EPS 12v
Software and Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 x64
DirectX versionDirectX 11
Graphics DriversATI Catalyst 9.9
Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
CrysisPatch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Medium Quality, No AA
Far Cry 2Patch 1.03, DirectX 10, in-game benchmark Ultra High Quality, High Physics, Fire, and Trees, No AA
World In ConflictPatch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo Very High Details, No AA / No AF
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion: 8.2.1.6 x64 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min Default format AAC
LAME MP3Version: 3.98.2, wave to MP3 Audio CD "Terminator II" SE, 53 min
TMPGEncVersion: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
DivX 6.8.5Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
Xvid 1.2.2Display encoding status = off
MainConcept Reference 1.6.1MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
Productivity
Adobe Photoshop CS4Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Autodesk 3ds Max 2009Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 8.5Version: 8.5.287, Virus base: 270.12.16/2094, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
WinRAR 3.90Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark VantageVersion: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
PCMark VantageVersion: 1.00 x64, System, Memory, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
SiSoftware Sandra 2009 SP4aVersion 2009.9.15.130, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
85 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wintermint 20 October 2009 11:29
    AMD CPUs been appealing to budget builders lately :)
    Reply
  • invlem 20 October 2009 11:36
    I think my HTPC just found its new processor, been running a 5200+ for the last while
    Reply
  • ominous prime 20 October 2009 11:47
    AMD is really thriving in the budget sector, I wonder how the i3's will affect the market. I hope AMD can get back to head to head with Intel on the high end though.
    Reply
  • rdawise 20 October 2009 11:47
    Smart move by AMD by attacking the budget crowd (especially around the holiday season). I am surprised how well this thing did against the X2 550! Seems like a good candidate for a budget gaming/multipurpose build. Any release dates available (for NewEgg)?
    Reply
  • tacoslave 20 October 2009 12:31
    this is awesome but (and its a big one) i kinda wanted to see something that pwns intels core i7 in everything. Kind of like what they are doing in the graphics department but total domination. How long will i wait!!!
    Reply
  • lemonade4 20 October 2009 13:04
    http://media.bestofmicro.com/O/H/227681/original/Athlon%20II%20X3%20CPU-Z%20Stock.jpg

    2 cores 2 threads?
    Reply
  • JonathanDeane 20 October 2009 13:09
    3 cores at almost 3Ghz for this cheap? Hmmm not a huge AMD fan but this is plenty of CPU for most people. I would snap one up if I was building a system right now.
    Reply
  • DokkRokken 20 October 2009 13:24
    That's one impressive little chip! Pair this with a 770 chipset and you'd have the basis for a cheap and cheerful gaming PC!
    Reply
  • cleeve 20 October 2009 13:33
    lemonade4http://media.bestofmicro.com/O/H/2 0Stock.jpg2 cores 2 threads?
    Aha! Thanks for catching that. After I had done the testing I was playing around with disabling CPU cores in the OS, and I forgot to turn them back on to take the screenshot. Fixed!
    Reply
  • sonofliberty08 20 October 2009 14:26
    did the disable core of Athlon II X3 435 can be unlock ?
    Reply