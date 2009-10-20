Athlon II X3 435: AMD's Three-Core, 2.9 GHz, $87 Triple-Threat

Test System And Benchmarks

We chose the Asus M4A785TD-V EVO motherboard for our CPU benchmarks, as it supports all of the Athlon II and Phenom II CPUs that we will be testing. In addition, the integrated 785G graphic chipset will allow us to test power usage at the wall without a discrete graphics card present.

We'll be pitting the new Athlon II X3 435 against a host of AMD CPUs: the Athlon II X4 620, the Phenom II X2 550 BE, and the Athlon II X2 250. We will also be simulating a Phenom II X3 720 with a Phenom II X4 965 by lowering the CPU multiplier and disabling the forth CPU core (this is a method we have proven valid in the past, although it doesn't allow for power measurements).

In addition, we will be testing power consumption of some low-power models like the Phenom II X3 705e, the Athlon II X4 605e, and the Athlon II X2 240e.

AMD Test System CPU Athlon II X3 435 (2.9 GHz, No Shared Cache)(Overclocked: 3.77 GHz)Athlon II X4 620 (2.6 GHz, No Shared Cache)Athlon II X2 250 (3.0 GHz, No Shared Cache)Phenom II X2 550 BE (3.1 GHz, 6MB L3 Cache)Phenom II X3 705e (2.5 GHz, 6MB L3 Cache)Athlon II X4 605e (2.3 GHz, No Shared Cache)Athlon II X2 240e (2.8 GHz, No Shared Cache)Phenom II X3 720 BE* (2.8 GHz, 6MB L3 Cache)*Phenom II X3 720 simulated with a Phenom II 965 by lowering the multiplier and disabling the fourth CPU core Motherboard Asus M4A785TD-V EVO AMD 785G, BIOS 0410 Networking Onboard Gigabit LAN controller Memory Mushkin PC3-10700 2 x 2,048 MB, DDR3-1066, CL 9-9-9-24-33 1TOverclocked: 1386 MHz @ CL 9-10-10-25-34 1T Graphics ATI Radeon HD 4890 Reference900 MHz Core, 1GB GDDR5 @ 993 MHz Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 640GB 7,200 RPM, 32MB Cache SATA 3.0 Gb/s Power ePower EP-1200P10-T21,200W, ATX 12V, EPS 12v Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 x64 DirectX version DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers ATI Catalyst 9.9