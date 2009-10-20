Athlon II X3 435: AMD's Three-Core, 2.9 GHz, $87 Triple-Threat

Application Benchmarks: 2D And 3D Graphics Processing

Let's begin with 2d graphics using Photoshop CS4:

Unlike older versions of Photoshop, our custom CS4 benchmark centers on threaded filters, and thus sees significant benefit from multi-core CPUs. The Athlon II X4 620 takes the opportunity to show off what its four cores can do, but the Athlon II X3 435 squeaks out a win when overclocked. As we're starting to come to expect, there is very little performance difference between the stock Athlon II X3 435 and Phenom II X3 720.

We've seen 3ds Max demonstrate excellent threading optimization since we've been using it. Even when overclocked to 3.77 GHz, the new Athlon II X3 435 barely bests the Athlon II X4 620, which benefits from four cores of compute power.