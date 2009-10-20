Athlon II X3 435: AMD's Three-Core, 2.9 GHz, $87 Triple-Threat

AMD Adds Low-Power CPUs To The Lineup

Not content with releasing the new Athlon II X3 models alone, AMD has augmented its stable with a host of new low-power CPU options based on the Athlon II lineup:

Athlon II Product Lineup - Low-Power Models CPU: Athlon II X2 235e Athlon II X2 240e Athlon II X3 400e Athlon II X3 405e Athlon II X4 600e Athlon II X4 605e Codename: Regor Regor Rana Rana Propus Propus Process: 45nm 45nm 45nm 45nm 45nm 45nm CPU Cores: 2 2 3 3 4 4 Multiplier: 13.5 14 11 11.5 11 11.5 Clock Speed: 2.7 GHz 2.8 GHz 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz Socket: AM2+/AM3 AM2+/AM3 AM2+/AM3 AM2+/AM3 AM2+/AM3 AM2+/AM3 L1 Cache: 2 x 128KB 2 x 128KB 3 x 128KB 3 x 128KB 4 x 128KB 4 x 128KB L2 Cache: 2 x 1MB 2 x 1MB 3 x 512KB 3 x 512KB 4 x 512KB 4 x 512KB L3 Cache: N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hypertransport: 4,000 MHz 4,000 MHz 4,000 MHz 4,000 MHz 4,000 MHz 4,000 MHz Thermal Envelope: 45W 45W 45W 45W 45W 45W Price (MSRP): $69 $77 $97 $102 $133 $143

All of these new models boast the same maximum power draw, a low 45W TDP. Most notably, we can see that the Athlon II X4 605e employs the lowest power requirements from a consumer-grade quad-core CPU to date. Maximum power is very close to the 40W Opteron EE, and this is certainly an attractive feature for companies with large workstation deployments.

As we'll see in the power benchmarks later, when paired with a power-sipping integrated graphics processor like the 785G, these processors can contribute to a system with a very small energy footprint.