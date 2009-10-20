Trending

Athlon II X3 435: AMD's Three-Core, 2.9 GHz, $87 Triple-Threat

Today AMD introduces what might turn out to be the ideal budget CPU, with three cores for multi-threading, a relatively high 2.9 GHz clock speed, and an impressive sub-$90 price tag. How does it stand up to the rest of the company's Athlon and Phenom IIs?

AMD Adds Low-Power CPUs To The Lineup

Not content with releasing the new Athlon II X3 models alone, AMD has augmented its stable with a host of new low-power CPU options based on the Athlon II lineup:

Athlon II Product Lineup - Low-Power Models
CPU:Athlon II X2 235eAthlon II X2 240eAthlon II X3 400eAthlon II X3 405eAthlon II X4 600eAthlon II X4 605e
Codename:RegorRegorRanaRanaPropusPropus
Process:45nm45nm45nm45nm45nm45nm
CPU Cores:223344
Multiplier:13.5141111.51111.5
Clock Speed:2.7 GHz2.8 GHz2.2 GHz2.3 GHz2.2 GHz2.3 GHz
Socket:AM2+/AM3AM2+/AM3AM2+/AM3AM2+/AM3AM2+/AM3AM2+/AM3
L1 Cache:2 x 128KB2 x 128KB3 x 128KB3 x 128KB4 x 128KB4 x 128KB
L2 Cache:2 x 1MB2 x 1MB3 x 512KB3 x 512KB4 x 512KB4 x 512KB
L3 Cache:N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Hypertransport:4,000 MHz4,000 MHz4,000 MHz4,000 MHz4,000 MHz4,000 MHz
Thermal Envelope:45W45W45W45W45W45W
Price (MSRP):$69$77$97$102$133$143

All of these new models boast the same maximum power draw, a low 45W TDP. Most notably, we can see that the Athlon II X4 605e employs the lowest power requirements from a consumer-grade quad-core CPU to date. Maximum power is very close to the 40W Opteron EE, and this is certainly an attractive feature for companies with large workstation deployments.

As we'll see in the power benchmarks later, when paired with a power-sipping integrated graphics processor like the 785G, these processors can contribute to a system with a very small energy footprint.

  • wintermint 20 October 2009 11:29
    AMD CPUs been appealing to budget builders lately :)
  • invlem 20 October 2009 11:36
    I think my HTPC just found its new processor, been running a 5200+ for the last while
  • ominous prime 20 October 2009 11:47
    AMD is really thriving in the budget sector, I wonder how the i3's will affect the market. I hope AMD can get back to head to head with Intel on the high end though.
  • rdawise 20 October 2009 11:47
    Smart move by AMD by attacking the budget crowd (especially around the holiday season). I am surprised how well this thing did against the X2 550! Seems like a good candidate for a budget gaming/multipurpose build. Any release dates available (for NewEgg)?
  • tacoslave 20 October 2009 12:31
    this is awesome but (and its a big one) i kinda wanted to see something that pwns intels core i7 in everything. Kind of like what they are doing in the graphics department but total domination. How long will i wait!!!
  • lemonade4 20 October 2009 13:04
    http://media.bestofmicro.com/O/H/227681/original/Athlon%20II%20X3%20CPU-Z%20Stock.jpg

    2 cores 2 threads?
  • JonathanDeane 20 October 2009 13:09
    3 cores at almost 3Ghz for this cheap? Hmmm not a huge AMD fan but this is plenty of CPU for most people. I would snap one up if I was building a system right now.
  • DokkRokken 20 October 2009 13:24
    That's one impressive little chip! Pair this with a 770 chipset and you'd have the basis for a cheap and cheerful gaming PC!
  • cleeve 20 October 2009 13:33
    lemonade4http://media.bestofmicro.com/O/H/2 0Stock.jpg2 cores 2 threads?
    Aha! Thanks for catching that. After I had done the testing I was playing around with disabling CPU cores in the OS, and I forgot to turn them back on to take the screenshot. Fixed!
  • sonofliberty08 20 October 2009 14:26
    did the disable core of Athlon II X3 435 can be unlock ?
