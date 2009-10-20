Athlon II X3 435: AMD's Three-Core, 2.9 GHz, $87 Triple-Threat

Game Benchmarks

We put Far Cry 2, Crysis, and World in Conflict: Soviet Assault through their paces on these CPUs to see if there are any appreciable differences in performance. This time, we used a Radeon HD 4890 at 1920x1200 to gauge whether the CPUs would affect frame rates, or if they'd be bottlenecked by the graphics card.

As you can see, there are indeed notable differences between the CPUs here. But we suspect the overclocked Athlon II X3 435 is hitting a graphics card bottleneck in some cases. As we concluded in our $100 Gaming CPU article, with these low-end AMD CPUs trading clock speed for CPU cores, performance tends to be somewhat similar across the board.

Once you consider consistency for the dollar however, the stock Athlon X3 435 looks very attractive indeed compared to its Phenom II X3 720 cousin.