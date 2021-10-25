BenQ Mobiuz EX2510S 25-inch 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Solid Build and Reliable Performance

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The EX2510S switches to HDR mode automatically when an HDR10 signal is detected. There, you get three presets, HDRi Game, HDRi Cinema and HDR. The latter is the best choice for accuracy but the HDRi modes can be used with SDR content as an emulation if you wish.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The EX2510S earns its DisplayHDR 400 certification with output of just over 410 nits. This is plenty of brightness for punchy highlights and vivid color. Unfortunately, there is no dynamic contrast in operation because the ratio is only a tad higher than SDR, 1,136:1. This is where the HP and MSI displays have a clear advantage. BenQ missed an opportunity to improve upon the EX2510 from last year.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The EX2510S’s HDR color accuracy is excellent when you choose the HDR preset. You can see how blue the grayscale is when using the HDRi Game option. And the EOTF is much too dark, even past the tone-map transition point. While the picture looks more contrasty at first glance, you’ll notice a lack of shadow and midtone detail. The HDR mode shows everything throughout the brightness range and has a near-perfect white balance.

When measured against the DCI-P3 standard, the EX2510S does well as an sRGB monitor. It hits the targets until it runs out of red, green and cyan. This means HDR content will look more colorful than SDR. Though there is no more contrast available, color is superior. BenQ does this a bit better than most of its rivals.