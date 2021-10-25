BenQ Mobiuz EX2510S 25-inch 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Solid Build and Reliable Performance

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

BenQ rates the EX2510S at 280 nits for SDR signals but we only got to 258 in our test. Either number is a bit lower than typical, but it is bright enough for indoor use. Our office has a sunny window, and we had no trouble using the monitor at 200 nits.

Black levels are good for the IPS category and result in a contrast ratio of just over 1,000:1, average and over our standard. Newer panels are creeping up to 1,100 and 1,200:1 and we noted that last year’s EX2510 performed better in this test.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration evens the playing field a bit so the EX2510S slips to fourth place in the black level and contrast tests. The ratio is consistent though which is a good thing. Visually, it will be hard to tell a difference between the top four screens though the HP has a wider color gamut which gives it an advantage.

That consistency carries over to the ANSI test which better represents real-world content. The EX2510S is a solid performer. Some screens have a little more contrast but BenQ is comfortably in the hunt.