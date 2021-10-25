BenQ Mobiuz EX2510S Review: Solid Build, Reliable 165 Hz Performance

The 25-inch gaming monitor category covers a wide range of performance levels and prices. To compare the EX2510S, we’ve rounded up its predecessor, the EX2510, along with HP’s Omen 25i, Aorus’ FI25F, Pixio’s PX259 Prime and MSI’s NXG253R.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Response times generally follow refresh rates, and this group is no exception. Obviously, 360 Hz will get you the least motion blur and the quickest draw time. The EX2510S and Omen 25i match speeds at 165 Hz and 6ms. A 144 Hz panel will be 1ms slower. A 1ms difference in this test can be seen by the naked eye.

Total input lag is also consistent with frame rates in the group. You can see a decent jump at 240 Hz which suggests that speed might hit the price/performance sweet spot. But a 28ms score delivers a gaming experience that appears lag free to all but the very best players. The EX2510S performs as expected for a good 165 Hz monitor.

Viewing Angles

The EX2510S avoids the green shift common to IPS panels viewed from 45 degrees to the sides. Light is reduced by only 10% or so and there is a slight blue tint. But when compared to nearly any other monitor, the BenQ excels in its off-axis image quality, at least to the sides. From the top, the green tint is pronounced while light falls off by half.

Screen Uniformity

Our EX2510S sample came with fair screen uniformity. We saw a slight hotspot in the lower right corner of the panel. The remaining zones were visually perfect. There was no edge bleed or apparent glow.