BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R Review: Competent Curved Performance

Viewing Angles

The EX3415R’s viewing angles are comparable to typical IPS monitors when sitting 45 degrees off-axis. Color shifts to reddish green, and brightness drops by 30%. If you’re sitting 2-4 feet away from the screen you won’t have any problems. You can share the screen, but those sitting to the sides will see a slightly dimmer picture. From the top, the color is decidedly blue with a 50% output reduction and lower contrast.

Screen Uniformity

Our EX3415R sample showed superb screen uniformity with just 4.49% deviation from the center zone. With the lights off, no glow or bleed could be seen in a black field pattern. Color uniformity was visually perfect.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Clearly, not all 144 Hz monitors are created equal. While most draw a full frame in 7ms, a few, including the EX3415R, can manage the feat in 6ms. Despite having a 31 Hz lower refresh rate, our review focus matches the Acer Predator X38 in speed and motion resolution. When you add in blur reduction and AMA (overdrive), the moving picture competes favorably with monitors running at 200 Hz. This is no small task for an ultrawide. With an overall input lag of 27 ms, the EX3415R is one of the faster monitors we’ve tested below 200 Hz and has the necessary performance for eSports competition.