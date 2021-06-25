BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R Review: Competent Curved Performance

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

To compare the EX3415R’s performance, we’ve reached into our database for a few 34-inch and two 38-inch ultrawide monitors. Alienware’s AW3821DW and Acer’s Predator X38 IPS monitors run at 144 Hz and 175 Hz, respectively. Cooler Master’s GM34-CW, Gigabyte’s G34WQC and MSI’s MPG Artymis MPG343CQR are all VA panels running at 144 Hz.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though the EX3415R has no problem topping 400 nits in HDR mode, it only achieves 198 nits in its default Racing Game preset. Changing picture modes and scenarios won’t increase the maximum brightness for SDR content. While 198 nits is sufficient for most indoor environments, you’ll want to avoid sunlit windows. It would be nice to have at least another 100 nits of headroom here.

The EX3415R’s Black levels are just average, so its contrast is an unimpressive 872.2:1. This is a bit below average among IPS panels but note that the Alienware isn’t much better, and the Acer is under 1000:1 too. VA is the king in this test, as always. Many new flat IPS panels have upped the game to around 1200:1 but curved ultra-wides still have some ground to make up in the contrast department.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibrating the EX3415R to 200 nits brightness (see our recommended settings on page 1) improved both black levels and contrast, but the numbers still lag behind the latest IPS flat screens. We gained a bit of headroom too with around 210 nits of maximum output after adjustment. Though this is average performance for an IPS-based ultrawide monitor, it’s below average when compared to all IPS monitors.

ANSI contrast remains stable at 895.4:1. This shows good quality control and a properly fitted grid polarizer. You’ll see later that the EX3415R’s screen uniformity is excellent.