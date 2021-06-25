BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R Review: Competent Curved Performance

The EX3415R has many picture modes, plus three scenarios for each input. To keep it simple, we tested the default Racing Game preset along with sRGB and Custom. In all cases, the input scenario was set to Game.

Grayscale & Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Straight out of the box, the EX3415R has no major grayscale errors. The brighter steps are slightly blue, but this is hard to spot in most content. Gamma tracking is a bit odd, though. It rides at around 2.4 until the 90% brightness step, where it drops markedly. This indicates that the step is too bright, about 16% too bright, meaning some highlight detail will lack definition.

If you don’t plan to calibrate, Custom is a better preset. It still has the gamma issue noted above, but grayscale tracking is far better with no visible errors. With calibration, its grayscale is almost perfect, and gamma is improved. Now, it rides the 2.2 line but still shows the dip at 90% brightness. We couldn’t find a way to correct this. The good news is that in actual use, it’s difficult to see the problem because it’s offset by increased color saturation.

sRGB mode also sports very accurate grayscale, but gamma is skewed more severely than the other modes. Highlight detail is washed out in some content because the luminance is too high from 70-90% brightness. It’s usable, but there’s room for improvement.

Comparisons

With an average grayscale error of 2.82 Delta E (dE), the EX3415R makes our Calibration Not Required list in its Racing Game mode. The same is true of Custom, where the default error is an even lower 1.66dE. Calibrating that mode (see our recommended settings on page 1) results in a class-leading 0.33dE. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Gamma response is unusual but not too far off the mark. With calibration, the average is 2.12, 3.63% off the spec, with a value range of 0.80. That’s mostly due to the measurement at the 90% step. The rest of the trace is right where it should be.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

The EX3415R’s gamma tracking has an effect on color saturation that’s mostly positive. In Racing Game mode, all colors are oversaturated -- some as much as 15%. This makes up for the panel’s relatively low contrast. Detail rendering is well-preserved, and though the measurements aren’t quite on their reference targets, in actual use the image looks good.

Still, Custom most is the better choice because color oversaturation is less apparent and tracks more linearly. There are no hue errors either, making for a much better overall presentation. This is the best mode to choose whether you calibrate or not.

Calibrating Custom mode with our recommended settings on page 1 (third chart above) actually raised the average color error a little, but we couldn’t see the difference with the naked eye.

If you choose sRGB mode (fourth chart above) the response is similar with slightly oversaturated colors but no hue errors. Our only complaint about this mode is its unusual gamma response, (which we showed you earlier).

Comparisons

3.47dE represents the EX3415R’s calibrated Custom mode. If you don’t calibrate that preset, the error is slightly lower at 2.82dE, but there’s no visual difference in color. We consider the monitor accurate in either case.

The EX3415R covers a bit more of the DCI-P3 gamut than most of its competition. It’s only pipped by the Cooler Master screen, which is one of the most colorful monitors we’ve tested. Most extended color screens top out around 90%, so BenQ is ahead of the curve for now.

We measured the EX3415R’s 96.49% coverage of sRGB in sRGB mode. That too is a solid result.