BenQ PD2700U 4K HDR Monitor Review: Pro-Level Accuracy, Attractive Price

Brightness and Contrast
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
We’re comparing the PD2700U against a pile of 400-nit, HDR monitors, the Dell S2719DM, LG 34GK950F, LG 27UK850, AOC Agon AG322QC4 and BenQ SW271.
In our SDR signal test, the PD2700U easily beat its claim of 350 nits max brightness. It is a very bright screen, so you’ll want to turn the backlight to about half its range to achieve a more-comfortable 200 nits.
At max brightness, black levels were excellent among the other IPS panels here with the PD2700U showing a slight edge over its brother, the SW271. Note, the SW271 is a professional display and costs a bit more ($1,089 / £1,055 at the time of writing). Resulting contrast was an excellent 1,196.1:1.
After Calibration to 200 nits
Calibration to 200 nits brightness improved the PD2700U’s black level advantage quite a bit, though it still couldn’t keep up with the VA-based AG322QC4. We lost an insignificant amount of contrast when making our adjustments, but the slight gain in color saturation was well worth it.
ANSI contrast was strong at 1,010.2:1. Any IPS monitor that delivers over 1,000:1 in this test—a good measure of real-world performance, since the test pattern mimics actual content—is above-average. Our PD2700U sample would have performed even better were it not for a slight hotspot in the lower right of the screen.
