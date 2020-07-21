BenQ PD2700U 4K HDR Monitor Review: Pro-Level Accuracy, Attractive Price

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

The PD2700U delivers typical IPS viewing angles with a green color shift to the sides along with a 30 percent reduction in brightness. The darkest steps retain their detail. From the top, color goes a bit blue, and detail is harder to see. At 27 inches, it’s not a problem for a single user sitting 30 to 40 inches away. Using two or three screens would also be fine, as long as they’re angled in properly.

Screen Uniformity

Our PD2700U sample had a small hotspot in its lower-right corner that we could just manage to see in a darkened room. This hurt its screen uniformity testing performance, but we couldn’t see the problem in any of the content we viewed, including some very dark movies enjoyed late at night.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

The PD2700U is not built for gaming, but its response and lag scores are commensurate with other 60 Hz UHD screens. There is no FreeSync, so some players may see tearing, unless frame rates can be kept near the limit of 60 frames per second. A 22 ms response time means motion blur is minimal, and overdrive is good at mitigating any ghosting or judder. Response is fast enough for casual play, and we had little trouble engaging a bit of light fragging.

