BenQ SW271 27-Inch Monitor Review: Nearly Perfect

We’ve reviewed many professional monitors over the past few years, and though the category is advancing slowly, we have indeed seen an evolution. It was once enough to call any display with a wide gamut “professional” and leave it at that. The accuracy was usually better than gaming and general use monitors, but it was rarely guaranteed. Today, a factory calibration report is an absolute must for pro monitors. However, those are becoming more common; even gaming monitors can include a data sheet. So how do we refine this crowded genre?

Accuracy is assumed in professional monitors, but one thing we don’t always see is flexibility. A professional display isn’t much good if it can’t be made to bend to the user’s will. Standards are many and varied in today’s world of Ultra HD, HDR and extended color.

BenQ has answered the call with the SW271, a 27-inch IPS (in-plane switching) panel with HDR and support for wide gamuts up to and including Adobe RGB. What’s more, it has a super-precise on-screen display (OSD) that enables combination of different color temps, gamma curves and color standards. If any monitor can be called reference, it just might be the SW271.

We don’t use the term reference lightly. There are plenty of screens (professional and otherwise) that deliver accurate color. But very few displays hit every mark to near-perfection while still allowing the user to mix and match color, gamma and white point specs to keep up with the demands of today’s content. Plus, this can all be accomplished in the OSD; software calibration is supported but not completely necessary.

The SW271 is one of the most accurate displays we’ve ever tested. It includes fixed modes for sRGB, Rec.709, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB and accepts HDR10 signals. It supports any color temp you care to create and has gamma presets ranging from 1.6-2.6. On top of this, it also comes with the best light-blocking hood we’ve ever seen. There is little the SW271 cannot do, and today, we’ll see just how well it performs.

Specifications

Panel Type & Backlight IPS / edge array Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 27-inch / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Density - 163ppi Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit w/14-bit LUT

Adobe RGB

HDR10 Response Time (GTG) 5ms Brightness 350 nits Contrast 1,000:1 Speakers ✗ Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4

2x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB v3.0 - 1x up, 2x down

1x USB-C, 1x SD Card Power Consumption 38.6w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions

WxHxD w/base 24 x 19.8-24 x 8.4 inches

614 x 504-611 x 213mm Panel Thickness 2.5 inches / 63mm Bezel Width Top/sides - .3 inches / 8mm

Bottom - .9 inches / 23mm Weight 23.1lbs / 105.kg Warranty Three years