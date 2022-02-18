Dell S2722DGM Curved 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Value-Driven Performance

There are plenty of QHD monitors available for comparison to the S2722DGM. I’ve included both VA and IPS panels, 27 inches with one 32-incher, BenQ’s EX3210R. The others are Monoprice’s 42892, MSI’s MAG272CQR, Acer’s XB273U-NV and Viotek’s GFI27DBXA. Refresh rates are 165, 170 and 180 Hz.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can see that there is no difference in screen draw times between 165, 170 and 180 Hz. 6ms is it for this group. That means motion resolution looks the same to the eye with all the monitors. The difference is in the input lag score. There, you can expect a small bump in performance with a higher rate, though the MSI makes more of its 165 Hz than Monoprice does with 180 Hz. The S2722DGM isn’t as quick as the top four, but it’s well in the hunt with 32ms of total lag. Unless you’re gaming for a living, it’s plenty fast.

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If off-axis image quality is a priority for you, IPS is still the better technology. VA is better than TN in this regard, but any VA panel will have some color shift and brightness reduction when viewed from the sides. The photos were taken at 45 degrees off-center in horizontal and vertical planes.

A curved 27-inch monitor is too small for sharing in any case, but the S2722DGM is best enjoyed while flying solo. The picture washes out a bit to the sides and quite a bit from the top view. However, this is typical VA panel performance.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

My S2722DGM sample showed very good screen uniformity. Its score of 9.69% means there was no visible glow or bleed. The light meter showed the center zone to be the brightest but not by much. Gray and white full-field patterns showed no variation in luminance or color.