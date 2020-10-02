Gigabyte G27QC Review: Curve, Contrast, Crushing Speed

Viewing Angles

The G27QC offers VA average off-axis image quality. Color shifts to green while light output is reduced by 50%. Gamma remains true with good detail rendering at 45° to the sides. The top view is more washed out with a slight purple tint visible. Given these results and the 27-inch screen size, the G27QC is not well-suited for sharing.

Screen Uniformity

Three corners of our G27QC sample showed slightly visible hotspots. They didn’t bleed or glow, but we could see a tiny rise in the black level. Other areas of the screen were more uniform. This only appeared in a full black field pattern. Higher brightness levels showed no issues and we couldn’t see any problems in actual content.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The G27QC is a fast panel with almost no visible motion blur at maximum frame rates. Screen draw is on par with other 165, 170 and 200Hz panels like the ones compared here. Overall input lag is an excellent 25ms making the G27QC well-suited for competitive gaming. It even managed to pip the Cooler Master 200Hz screen by 1ms. Our experience was unmarred by stutter or lag. Every control input was instantly translated into smooth natural motion.

