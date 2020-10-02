Gigabyte G27QC Review: Curve, Contrast, Crushing Speed

The G27QC comes out of the box set to its Standard picture mode. Though fully adjustable, it easily qualifies for our calibration not required list. With no change to its settings, it hits all the correct values in our tests.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

The pre-calibration RGB chart shows a bit of extra red but the low DeltaE values show these errors to be invisible. At 100%, it just touches the 3dE threshold. No one will notice a problem in actual content. Gamma also sticks closely to the 2.2 line with a tiny hump at 10%. This indicates a value that’s a tad too dark. Again, that will be invisible to the naked eye.

Calibration is a matter of personal preference; we did it because we could. The grayscale error is now completely non-existent, and gamma is even tighter. The G27QC measures as well as any professional screen we’ve reviewed.

Comparisons

Gigabyte takes the top two slots in our default grayscale test. Neither the G27QC nor the G32QC need calibration. 2.0dE and 1.6dE are invisible errors. After calibration, the results are rearranged but none of these monitors has a flaw worth mentioning. The G27QC’s 0.70dE score is among the best of all the screens we’ve tested.

The G27QC takes top honors in the gamma value range test. When the numbers are this tight, the image looks deep and detailed regardless of the gamma setting. Gamma 3 provides a 2.2 average with only 0.9% deviation. If you want a darker or lighter presentation, just change the setting up or down to taste. This is excellent performance.

Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

There is little difference between the pre- and post-calibration gamut charts. With no adjustment, every point is on or near its target. Green is the most off the mark which is not unusual for a DCI-P3 monitor. That color’s saturation tracking is linear, so detail is preserved. Green just won’t be quite as vibrant as it will on a monitor with greater saturation. And those are few and far between.

Calibration de-saturates the red primary a touch though we were hard-pressed to spot the difference. The change in error value is equally tiny. Our only wish is for an accurate sRGB mode. But that is quite uncommon in the latest gaming screens. DCI-P3 is the dominant gamut in today’s market.

Comparisons

The G27QC finishes third in a competitive group of gaming screens. None of them have visible color errors. All are being measured against the DCI-P3 standard. Even without calibration, the G27QC would finish fourth, impressive.

DCI-P3 gamut volume is about average here. With just under 85% coverage, the G27QC is typical of most gaming monitors that include extended color. Only a few screens manage to top 90% and that is always because the green primary is under-saturated. In this case, it’s around 15% under through the entire saturation range. This doesn’t detract from overall picture quality, but one will see a little less green than the DCI spec is capable of.

