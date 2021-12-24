Lenovo G25-10 Gaming Monitor Review: 144 Hz on a Budget

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The G25-10 is very bright in SDR mode with over 443 nits peak measured from our sample. That’s more than enough light for any indoor or outdoor environment. The backlight has a narrow adjustment range and can only go down to 108 nits. That’s too bright for use in total darkness. You’ll want some room light even at the minimum brightness setting to offset the image and prevent eye fatigue.

Black levels are commensurate with the high light output value, and the resulting contrast beats our standard of 1000:1. Any IPS or TN panel should be above this number, and as you can see, some of the latest IPS screens are raising the bar. The G25-10 has a satisfying contrast level, just not a record-breaking one.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration reduces contrast slightly but not enough to negatively impact the image. The G25-10 finishes last, but that is because this is a strong group. For the price, it offers decent contrast.

ANSI contrast stays solid at a slightly higher value than the static result, so there are no complaints here. The grid polarizer is properly fitted, and the G25-10 is built with good quality control.