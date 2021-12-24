Lenovo G25-10 Gaming Monitor Review: 144 Hz on a Budget

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The G25-10’s HDR support comes with a few caveats. You must use HDMI, and it won’t work with Adaptive-Sync. Gaming in HDR means accepting frame tears which you will see clearly at 144 Hz.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Only the Lenovo, HP and BenQ monitors support HDR, so we’ve left the other three screens out of this comparison. All three top 400 nits peak, with the HP leading the pack. The HP is the only monitor to offer dynamic contrast in HDR mode, which considerably lowers its black levels. The G25-10 and BenQ displays have the same contrast levels in HDR as they do in SDR. If HDR quality is a priority for you, the HP is the logical choice here.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The G25-10 is just as color-accurate in HDR mode as it is for SDR content. Grayscale tracking is without visible errors, and the EOTF tracks close to the mark. Levels below 10% are too bright, making shadow detail easy to see and dark scenes more gray than black. The tone-map transition point is a bit more gradual than the spec, but overall luminance tracking is good enough to keep detail visible throughout the brightness range.

Since HDR content is typically mastered in the DCI-P3 color gamut, we measured against that standard. The G25-10 sticks to its native sRGB color space but tracks it with a bit of over-saturation. This renders more vibrant color in the mid-tones, which is a good thing. The brightest primary colors won’t pop like they will on a true wide-gamut display, but most HDR images will be a bit more saturated than their SDR counterparts.