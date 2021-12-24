Lenovo G25-10 Gaming Monitor Review: 144 Hz on a Budget

We’ve rounded up a group of budget screens to compare the G25-10’s performance. They run at 144 or 165 Hz, all at FHD resolution. There’s BenQ’s EX2510S, HP’s Omen 25i, Monoprice’s Dark Matter 42770 and 42771 and Pixio’s PX248P.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Response times are in step with refresh rates, 6ms for the 165 Hz panels and 7ms for 144 Hz. This is typical performance for the genre. Keeping frame rates at the max is no problem for most mid-priced video cards at FHD resolution. Adaptive-Sync is important at this speed to prevent frame tears, so don’t be tempted to forgo it to use the G25-10’s HDR feature.

The Lenovo’s input lag score is disappointing at 39ms. This is a total score with mouse lag included. While it’s visibly quicker than any 60 Hz screen, the other panels here are a bit snappier. But for $230, casual gamers will enjoy the G25-10’s feel in their favorite shooters. We never found ourselves at a disadvantage, but more skilled players will want a faster display.

Viewing Angles

TN screens typically have poor viewing angles, but the G25-10 is one of the better examples we’ve seen. You can see some reduction in shadow detail at 45 degrees to the sides, but the red/green shift isn’t significantly worse than an IPS panel. From the top, detail is nearly non-existent. This monitor is too small to share but works fine for a single user sitting on-center.

Screen Uniformity

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no visible uniformity issues in our G25-10 sample. A score under 10% means we can’t see any hotspots, bleed or glow with the naked eye. Color uniformity is also smooth from edge to edge in test patterns and actual content. This is a very well-built monitor with a quality screen.