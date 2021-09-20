Dark Matter by Monoprice 27-Inch Monitor Review: Gaming on an IGZO Panel

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In SDR mode, the 42892 isn’t exceptionally bright but still provides plenty of output. Any figure over 300 nits is more than enough light for a typical workspace or media room. As we noted in the uniformity test, the screen is super smooth and evenly toned from edge to edge. There are no hotspots or other anomalies.

Black levels are good enough to put the Monoprice in third place and squarely between the top two IPS panels. Obviously, the MSI’s VA screen has an advantage. The Monoprice’s resulting contrast is the best of the IPS monitors at nearly 1,300:1. That’s inline with the best IPS screens we’ve measured and the most contrast of any budget IPS display we’ve seen to date.

After Calibration to 200 nits

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1) improved the 42892’s contrast score to over 1,300:1 by lowering the black level. Remember, the Acer and Asus monitors cost about 40% more than the Monoprice and have visibly less dynamic range. Better performance at a lower price is a major point for IGZO technology.

The 42892’s ANSI score keeps it in second place and as the leader of the IPS panels in the group. Clearly, Monoprice did a good job with quality control and component selection. This is much better performance than we’d expect from a value-oriented display.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test PC Monitors

MORE: How to Buy a PC Monitor: A 2021 Guide