Dark Matter by Monoprice 27-Inch Monitor Review: Gaming on an IGZO Panel

To compare the Dark Matter 42892’s performance, we’ve rounded up some of the latest 27-inch 1440p screens from our review database. There’s a lone VA panel, MSI’s Optix MAG272CQR, as well as the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD. At the premium end are Asus’ ROG Strix XG27AQ and Acer’s XB273U-NVbmiiprzx. Finally, we have Viotek’s GFI27DBXA.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We tested the 42892 at 180 Hz to record its fastest possible response and lag times. If you choose this rate, there’s no Adaptive-Sync. In this group, refresh rate makes no difference in the response value. 6ms is the draw time regardless. If you run the 42892 at 165 Hz, it still draws the screen in 6ms.

In the lag test, the 42892 finished mid-pack. But the MAG274QRF is something of an overachiever. The remaining screens finish within 3ms of one another, which is an almost imperceptible amount. If you run the 42892 at 165 Hz, it scores 28ms in this test. You don’t give up significant performance to use 165 Hz with Adaptive-Sync.

Viewing Angles

The 42892 delivers excellent viewing angles that are on par with today’s premium IPS panels. To the sides, there is no light reduction and only a slight shift to red. The top view is about 40% less bright with a more pronounced red tint. This is excellent performance that can be attributed to IGZO tech.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We were most impressed with the 42892’s screen uniformity. Bleed and glow are often seen in budget screens but not in this case. Black field patterns are super smooth and consistent from edge to edge. Brighter patterns show no evidence of color aberration or shifts in tone. This is an area where the Monoprice competes with and even beats more expensive displays.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test PC Monitors

MORE: How to Buy a PC Monitor: A 2021 Guide